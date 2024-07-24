Honda Brings Electronic Clutch Control to the U.S. on the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R

There is a shift in the way bike makers build their two-wheelers. Taking advantage of the advancements in technology, many of them now target a change in the way gear shifting is performed, and they do that by taking manual clutch operation out of the equation.
Over the past several months alone we have learned of two major players in this industry offering solutions for this. First, the Germans from BMW stepped under the spotlight with their Automated Shift Assistant (ASA).
The tech works by automating clutch operation at all times and gearshifting whenever the rider wants it to. The technology completely removes the need for a clutch lever, making the ride smoother by eliminating the jolt sometimes experienced during upshifting and the roughness of the ride felt when downshifting.
Then it was Yamaha's time to announce its Automated Manual Transmission. Working in a similar fashion with the ASA, it too removes the need to manually operate a clutch, but also a foot pedal.
Honda has something similar on the market, and it has been offered on the European continent as the E-Clutch for a while now. Just like the previous two solutions, it automates clutch operation, but unlike them, it keeps the shift pedal on deck for changing gears.
Even so, it still makes life a lot easier for riders, especially during starts, gear changes, and stops. This, in turn, should make riding both sportier and less tiring, especially on the less experienced.
Honda doesn't force this system on anyone, so whenever the riders desire, they still have the choice to operate the clutch lever manually.
Expanding the availability of this system is the natural next step for the Japanese bike maker. And that's exactly what Honda did this week, as it announced it will bring the E-Clutch on two new models meant for the American market, namely the 2024 model year CB650R and CBR650R middleweight sport bikes.
The addition of the E-Clutch is not the only change the two rides get for the new model year. Both got other improvements, including overhauled styling, LED lights, and a new TFT screen.
The 2024 CB650R naked bike, a suitable choice for both city riding and trips on backroads, comes in an updated sports café look and it will be offered in a single color, Pearl Smoky Gray. The starting price for the ride has been set at $9,399.
The 2024 CBR650R, on the other hand, comes in Grand Prix Red and sells for a tad more, namely $9,899. Just like its sibling, the bike brings no changes when it comes to the powertrain.
The Fireblade street-legal, track-ready beast comes with an improved suspension system, a ton of rider assistance systems, and the inline four-cylinder engine we know so well. For 2025, the bike comes in Grand Prix Red and wears a price tag that reads $28,999 – the most expensive of all the revised two-wheelers presented this week.
The 2025 CBR1000RR, available in both non-ABS and ABS versions, comes in Pearl White and it is priced at $16,999 for the former and $17,299 for the latter choices.
Two variants (ABS and non-ABS) are also on the table for the 2025 CBR600RR, which will hit the roads on Deep Pearl Gray. The prices for the bikes in the new model year guise have been set at $12,199 (non-ABS) and $13,199 (ABS).
Honda didn't forget about the smallest (and at the same time cheapest) CB bike around, the naked CB300R, and it too will make a return in 2025 model year guise, wearing one of two color schemes, namely Pearl Dusk Yellow or Matte Black metallic.
For $5,149, the ride comes with "features many of the higher-performance attributes found on its larger-displacement siblings," including aluminum wheels and ABS brakes.
Last and not least, the impressive Monkey is on the table in refreshed guise as well, hitting the road in a single color, red, for prices that start at $4,349.
Honda says all of the bikes it announced this week, including the ones that come with the E-Clutch, will be on dealers lots in September. The configurator pages for all of them are already up and running, so you can get nuts building your dream ride.
The E-Clutch relies on a drive unit comprising two small motors and gears, and a motor control unit. A three-part clutch lever shaft is also on deck to help with moving the clutch lifter. Data coming from sensors, including engine RPM at the crankshaft, throttle angle, and gear position, informs the E-Clutch when to spring to life (a video on the system's operation is available beneath this text).
Honda took a moment when announcing the novelties for the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R to reveal the other bikes in the CB family that make a comeback, but also a famous mini moto. A total of five other machines have been updated for the new model year, starting with the mighty CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and ending with the lovable Moneky. The following bikes will be sold as 2025 machines.
