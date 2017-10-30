autoevolution
 

Honda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI Alternative

30 Oct 2017, 21:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Obviously, you can't take a 2-liter turbo crate engine designed for a front-drive hatchback and just stick it in a muscle car. That's not what we mean. No, the problem with the cool Civic Type R crat engine is that it's only available through the company's racing program.
16 photos
Honda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI AlternativeHonda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI Alternative
We know how much all you Honda fans love codes, so we'll start the story with this one: K20C1. That's what this 2-liter turbo is called, and it puts out 306 horsepower plus 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque. That's a little down on the European model, but it comes down to the fuel.

For the privilege of owning your own Type R engine, Honda is asking $6,519.87 without delivery. We don't know what the 87 cents are for, but it's a seriously affordable piece of hot hatch kit.

The only problem is that you have to be a part of the Honda Racing Line Program. In other words, an official race car driver with a team and official results. Beyond a few Fits with roll cages, we can't find a lot about the organization, but putting Type R engines in single-seaters or older Civics sounds just like the stuff internet legends are made of.

Of course, you could always buy a Civic Type R and converted it for track use. But that would cost you a whole lot more than $6,519.... and 87 cents. A Red Carbon Kit for the car is also going to be presented in Las Vegas soon, and we can't say that we're not excited to see it.

If you're a Honda guy that's not with the Type R crowd, they have other stuff coming to SEMA 2017. The racing Civics from both the Red Bull Global Rallycross and Pirelli World Challenge Series will be present. They also plan to sell the HFP Series Kit with suspension, wheels and a body kit for track-day Civics.
honda civic type r 2018 Honda Civic Type R type r crate engine
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
HONDA models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit CompactHONDA AccordHONDA Accord MediumHONDA Civic Type-RHONDA Civic Type-R CompactHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVAll HONDA models  