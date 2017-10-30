Honda Announces Civic Type R Crate Engine, But It's Not a HEMI Alternative

Obviously, you can't take a 2-liter turbo crate engine
designed for a front-drive hatchback and just stick it in a muscle car. That's not what we mean. No, the problem with the cool Civic Type R crat engine is that it's only available through the company's racing program.
We know how much all you Honda fans love codes, so we'll start the story with this one: K20C1
. That's what this 2-liter turbo is called, and it puts out 306 horsepower plus 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque. That's a little down on the European model, but it comes down to the fuel.
For the privilege of owning your own Type R engine, Honda is asking $6,519.87 without delivery. We don't know what the 87 cents are for, but it's a seriously affordable piece of hot hatch kit.
The only problem is that you have to be a part of the Honda Racing Line Program. In other words, an official race car driver with a team and official results. Beyond a few Fits with roll cages, we can't find a lot about the organization, but putting Type R engines in single-seaters or older Civics sounds just like the stuff internet legends are made of.
Of course, you could always buy a Civic Type R and converted it for track use. But that would cost you a whole lot more than $6,519.... and 87 cents. A Red Carbon Kit for the car is also going to be presented in Las Vegas soon, and we can't say that we're not excited to see it.
If you're a Honda guy that's not with the Type R crowd, they have other stuff coming to SEMA 2017. The racing Civics from both the Red Bull Global Rallycross and Pirelli World Challenge Series will be present. They also plan to sell the HFP Series Kit with suspension, wheels and a body kit for track-day Civics.