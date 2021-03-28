Honda Accord Sport Wagon Rendering Looks Like a Japanese VW Passat Rival

Honda isn't doing so well in Europe. The once-mighty factory making Civic hatchbacks is closed, and the Accord died along with most of the mid-sized sedan segment. But few people remember that both the Civic and the Accord used to be available as wagons too.
The modern Civic wagon only existed for one generation, but the Accord had multiple attempts at being more family-friendly. The 8th-gen was available as a wagon from 2008 until 2012 with a little facelift in the middle. There was also the CB8 wagon in the 1990s, while the first generation of this Japanese icon was a long-bodied hatchback in Japan during the late 1970s. Of course, we didn't forget the Crosstour, the Accord with lifted suspension and a coupe-like roof, but that's not a wagon.
About the only thing you hear about the Civic and Accord wagons nowadays is that they might have been more reliable than their TDI-powered Volkswagen rivals. Resale values are high, but it's partly due to the rarity of these VTEC cars.
Of course, it's highly unlikely that Honda will ever make another Accord wagon. The segment is quite small even in Europe, and the Germans dominate it already. But we can still imagine such a car and how practical it would be thanks to the rendering of Sugar Design.
We think his 3D model is somehow more attractive than the average Accord rental car or lease. The front end is still a little boring by Honda standards, but an Audi-like rear end adds appeal around the rear. The Honda wagon might work even better with an optional all-wheel-drive and a rugged body kit. Competing for customers with Subaru is probably the only way for an Accord wagon to survive in America. Heck, with the 2.0 VTEC Turbo, this would probably be quicker than a base Audi A4 base on what we've seen in drag races.
About the only thing you hear about the Civic and Accord wagons nowadays is that they might have been more reliable than their TDI-powered Volkswagen rivals. Resale values are high, but it's partly due to the rarity of these VTEC cars.
Of course, it's highly unlikely that Honda will ever make another Accord wagon. The segment is quite small even in Europe, and the Germans dominate it already. But we can still imagine such a car and how practical it would be thanks to the rendering of Sugar Design.
We think his 3D model is somehow more attractive than the average Accord rental car or lease. The front end is still a little boring by Honda standards, but an Audi-like rear end adds appeal around the rear. The Honda wagon might work even better with an optional all-wheel-drive and a rugged body kit. Competing for customers with Subaru is probably the only way for an Accord wagon to survive in America. Heck, with the 2.0 VTEC Turbo, this would probably be quicker than a base Audi A4 base on what we've seen in drag races.