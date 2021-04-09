Honda Accord Shooting Brake Rendering Looks Like a JDM Luxo-Barge

More on this:

1 Honda Accord Sport Wagon Rendering Looks Like a Japanese VW Passat Rival

2 Dodge Challenger Takes a Surprising Quarter-Mile Lesson From a Honda Accord

3 Teslacam Captures Shocking Footage of Prius Owners Getting Robbed In California

4 This Guy Desperately Needs a Truck - And a New Set of Shocks for His Accord

5 Honda Could Eventually Enable Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto on Pre-2021 Cars