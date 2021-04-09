Honda Accord Shooting Brake Rendering Looks Like a JDM Luxo-Barge

The Honda Accord is this unassuming Japanese sedan, shaped like every other car on the road. But we've been seeing a lot of renderings based on it, perhaps inspired by the spectacular performance of the 2.0 VTEC Turbo in recent drag races.
Two doors, a pointlessly long body, soft suspension, and a powerful engine - that's a pretty good description of a classic American luxury automobile, the "luxo-barge." Nowadays, only the ultra-luxury models from Rolls-Royce or Maybach are left in this segment, with Lincoln giving up on the modern Continental. People have stopped talking about the Ford Thunderbird or the Buick Riviera. But what if, instead of a German alternative, we actually need something from Japan?
Toyota has the Avalon, as well as the Lexus models, but those are sedans. A luxo-barge is best served as 2-door opulence and excess. And instead of a coupe, we think the shooting brake would be a viable statement.
That's what we have in this rendering by Chinese artist Sugar Design. It's been dubbed the Accord Crosstour by its creator, after a previously discontinued version of the mid-size with a crossover-like body. But while that had a bloated, practical body, this shooting brake is all about style.
By going with a 2-door configuration, the Acura we know receives much larger rear wings with RS6-like musculature. The bodywork papers to a relatively narrow trunk opening that's reminiscent of the Chrysler Crossfire. Your mother-in-law is not going to love being picked up from the airport in this thing, and that's okay.
For the record, the Accord was available as a big coupe with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. Unless we're mistaken, 2017 was the last model year when you could buy that. As for large cars are concerned, we can only think of the Acura Legend.
This car was available both as a 4-door sedan and a 2-door coupe. The Legend was primarily aimed at the Asian market, and its arrival in North America was perhaps justified by the 1980s voluntary export restraints. Basically, Honda couldn't sell as many cars, so it had to focus on the ones that were profitable. Between 1996 and 2003, the Legend Coupe was replaced by the Acura CL, which nobody remembers, but had an interesting Type S performance flavor.
