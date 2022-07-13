Honbike's New U4 E-Bike Is a Thing of Beauty, Flaunts an Elegant, Streamlined Design

Honbike’s new electric bike is one of the most elegant urban wheelers released lately, boasting a simple, streamlined, angular-free, and unisex design. It also looks like your regular bicycle, cleverly hiding its motor and battery.
We were genuinely impressed with Honbike’s previous bike, the folding Honbike Pro, a compact city commuter on two wheels. That one can be assembled in 15 minutes and folded in just 10 seconds. It uses just 57 components (instead of 250, which is the usual number for most e-bikes), making the bike really low-maintenance, as there are fewer parts to break. Honbike’s folding bike packs the smallest 250W hub motor and a built-in tilt sensor that shuts off the motor if the bike tilts to more than 30 degrees.
The new U4 electric bike looks like another well-made two-wheeler and it is more eye-pleasing too. It features an aircraft-grade aluminum frame that is both minimalist and sturdy. It has a rounded design with no sharp edges whatsoever, it is unisex, and looks simply gorgeous. Honbike’s U4 comes with one-piece magnesium rims, 27.5” wheels, and it tips the scales at 20.2 kg (44.5 lb). Its maximum payload capacity is 120 kg (264.5 lb).
Cables are internally routed, contributing to the clean design, and there’s a beautiful built-in LCD display in the one-piece handlebar and stem.
Honbike’s U4 boasts of delivering more than 10,000 km (6,213 miles) of riding without any maintenance, thanks to the Gates Carbon Belt Drive that makes the bike smooth, quiet, and long-lasting.
The U4 is described as a long-range e-bike and features a frame-integrated, 432Wh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 62 miles (100 km) of range per charge. Up to four and a half hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
A 250W rear hub motor gets you up to 15.5 mph (25 kph) with the electric assist. There are three riding modes available: Eco, City, and Sport.
The new Honbike U4 e-bike makes its debut today, July 13, at the Eurobike 2022 event in Frankfurt, Germany. It is available to order in both white and black, with first deliveries being scheduled to start next month. The U4 has a price of approximately $1,700.
