autoevolution
 

Home Star of Oumuamua Interstellar Object Narrowed Down to Four Possibilities

26 Sep 2018, 13:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
If it looks like a spaceship, if it accelerates and changes course while passing through our solar system like a spaceship, then it most definitely must be an active comet.
11 photos
Comet 67P vs buildingsComet 67P vs Star Wars space slugComet 67P v GibraltarComet 67P vs Death Star IIComet 67P vs Washington DCComet 67P vs Star Trek and SerenityComet 67P vs Battlestar GalacticaComet 67P vs San FranciscoComet 67P vs ManhattanComet 67P vs Star Trek
Nearly one year ago, the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii detected a strangely shaped object taking a stroll through our solar system. They named it Oumuamua, meaning scout or messenger in Hawaiian.

As soon as it was discovered, the object made all wonder whether this is a ship of an alien civilization. It certainly was not from this solar system - it is the first object coming from another star system to transit our space and be detected by humans - and was behaving strangely enough.

At the time of its discovery, astronomers said the object comes from the direction of the star Vega in the constellation Lyra, but that’s like saying Mercedes manufactures cars somewhere on Earth. No one really knew at the time where exactly Oumuamua came from.

On Tuesday, a group of astronomers and researchers from several institutions announced through a paper accepted to The Astronomical Journal they might have found the possible home stars of the object. 

Using mathematics few actually understand – something that has to do with determined non-Keplerian trajectory combined with the reconstructed galactic orbits of 7 million stars from the Gaia DR2 stellar catalog – the team narrowed the list of possible home stars to four.

The first candidate is the M2.5 dwarf named HIP 3757, in the constellation of Cetus. The second a G5 dwarf by the name of HD 292249, of unspecified location, while the third and fourth are stars that bear no name yet, also in unspecified constellations.

Despite narrowing down the search, the team does admit that it is “unlikely that our current search would find Oumuamua's home star system.

So, at least for the foreseeable future, Oumuamua will remain just a 230 by 35 meters mystery, that from time to time accelerates and changes course.

For those with a taste of complex mathematics and astronomy, the document attached below contains the research that led to the announcement made by the team.

 Download attachment: Oumuamua Gaia DR2 research paper (PDF)

Oumuamua Comet interstellar object constellation
press release
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 