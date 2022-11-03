Holoride Launches In-Car Entertainment Platform With VR, Only Works With Some Audis

After many years in development, and several extra months of waiting since its announcement, certain Audi owners will enjoy a new level of in-car entertainment thanks to Holoride. Today marks the market launch of the Pioneers' Pack, which plans to redefine in-car entertainment.
Holoride is not at its first collaboration with Audi, and the new package that only works with certain models that have a particular configuration has been launched today at EUR 699 ($681, at toda's exchange rates). You still need to have the car, though, and it will not work elsewhere. It is unclear if you can use the VR headset at home, for example.
The system will only work for the passengers (ideally seated in the back seat). For now, it is only available in Germany, but it will be offered in other markets later.
The Pioneers' Pack includes the HTC Vive Flow, a set of VR glasses that supports Holoride's entertainment service, an 8BitDo Pro 2 Gamepad, a safety strap that connects to the seatbelt, and a one-year subscription. After the latter is concluded, it will cost EUR 19.99 per month to continue to access the service, or customers can make a yearly subscription at a reduced price which equals EUR 14.99 per month.
It is important to note that the content catalog for the platform is set to grow and that it will include both games and educational entertainment. The subsequent weeks and months should bring the launch of further content.
The first product on the platform is Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven, which was made by Schell Games, the same studio that brought Among Us to VR.
Unlike one of those VR headsets that mimicked the functionality of Google Cardboard with a few extra buttons, the new system provides a motion-synced environment, so if the spaceship that you are looking at in VR will turn right when the vehicle is turning right and will accelerate or slow down when the vehicle does the same.
The idea is to reduce the possibility of motion sickness, but if your previous experience in the field of VR has included this, you might want to try it at an Audi dealer first, before springing for the EUR 700 to discover it makes you sick.
Other usage options include phone mirroring on a virtual 180-inch screen, as well as a browser function. Let me be the first to say hi to those who will read this in their Audi.
The holoride experience will not work in just any Audi, as the vehicle must be a holoride-ready Audi from the A4 range upwards, all the way up to the Q8 and the e-tron models. So, the Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and e-tron will be able to use this if you have the MIB 3 infotainment system with the latest Software Cluster, as well as the Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment, along with the EFP control unit. The system is not compatible with the Remote Park Assist Plus function.
