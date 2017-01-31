autoevolution

Holographic Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Has $30,000 Worth of LEDs in Tokyo

 
"Why in the world would anybody go through the trouble of customizing a limited edition Lamborghini?" we hear you asking. We'll try our hand at coming up with an answer and it all starts with the public attention experience we had during our "standard" Aventador Roadster review.
Despite one of the photo shoots taking place in Monaco, where people see supercars more often than they come across bicycles, we had to pause the shoot due to the Raging Bull drawing a massive crowd on multiple occasions. As such, you would imagine that the 50th Anniversary edition of the open-top Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is enough to please its owner in terms of exclusivity and the attention magnet effect.

Well, you can forget that if we're talking about Japan. Over in Tokyo, for example, Lamborghinis and LEDs go together like nothing else, as we've shown you on multiple occasions - when you live in a city that doesn't make too much of a difference between night and day, it seems making your Lambo shine brighter than the sun is the natural thing to do.

The owner of the Aventador we're discussing here must've used the disco ball as an inspiration for decorating his V12 beast. The aftermarket treatment started with a wrap that reflects light just like the spherical element mentioned above.

As for the colors themselves, these comes from LEDs, with the owner having invested about $30,000 in the exterior lighting of his Lamborgini. That's right, you can buy a whole EcoBoost Mustang with the money injected into the LED play covering this Lamborghini Aventador Roadster 50th Anniversary.

The piece of footage below lets you get a good taste of the visual experience such a mid-engined creature offers at night and we have to warn you that, for instance, London's Tron Aventadors will never look the same after seeing this Japanese beast in action.

