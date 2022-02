Holden Commodore Confident It Can Beat the Dodge Demon, Has No Idea What's Coming

The VF, which is the one that tried its luck against the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on video down below, can trace its roots back to the Chevrolet Camaro.It’s a front-engine, rear-wheel drive model , offered with a host of V6 and V8 powertrains, including a 415 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque 6.2-liter V8. Without any outside intervention, the LS3 engine used to rocket the SS to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 5 seconds, and up to 155 mph (250 kph).That was more than decent for a four-door sedan built last decade, but it really is no match to the Demon, or is it? The official spec sheet tells us that the Dodge sits in a league of its own. It too packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine, albeit with supercharging, and it has 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) available via the right pedal.Thus, the Challenger SRT Demon is twice as powerful as its ad-hoc rival from the defunct brand, and needs 2.3 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill. Truth be told, launching it requires some prepping, not to mention a lot of skill, and perfect weather conditions, but if you nail everything, then you’ll run the quarter mile in less than 9 seconds.Now that we covered the basics of both rides, do you really think the Commodore can beat the hell out of the Demon in a straight-line sprint? You know what to do to find out.