Hold Your Horses! Buick Verano Pro Getting GM’s 1.5T Ecotec Engine in China

Described as a “premium family sedan,” the 2021 Buick Verano Pro came out at the same time as the Envision Plus in China, earlier this year. More recently, General Motors has confirmed that it will become their first model to adopt the new 1.5-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine.
Built on the automotive giant’s global engine architecture, which features a modular design, the four-cylinder unit delivers “world-class driving performance and refinement, with a range of cutting-edge technologies to help lower fuel consumptions and emissions,” GM added.
Producing 181 HP (184 PS / 135 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 5,000 rpm, it works in concert with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and allows the car to accelerate from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.7 seconds.
The 1.5T Ecotec is 6% more fuel efficient compared to its predecessor, and meets China’s National 6B emission standard. It returns the equivalent of 39.5 mpg US (5.95 l/100 km), and boasts several state-of-the-art technologies.
For one, this is the first GM engine to get Dual Fast Cam Phasers, which reduces the oil pump load by enabling the recirculation of oil flow. The single-scroll turbocharger has an electric wastegate, and the 1.5-liter mill has high-pressure, side-injected direct injection fuel system, off-axis continuously controlled variable oil pump, and auto stop/start technology.
Moreover, the integrated exhaust manifold and transmission heater exchanger enable the heat energy to be used for increasing the engine’s efficiency and for warming up the cockpit. The vibration has also been reduced through what GM calls “distinct features and calibrations”.
With the introduction of the new Ecotec gasoline burner, which will soon be adopted by other brands in China in the coming years, the automaker’s global powertrain portfolio has increased beyond the 1.0-, 1.3-, and 2.0-liter turbocharged units. These can be hooked up, depending on the model, to a 9-speed automatic transmission or a CVT, and also support mild-hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid tech.
