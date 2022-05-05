Hoard of Abandoned Classics Found in the Woods, Includes Chevy Trucks and Pontiacs

If you're into derelict classic cars, the junkyard is the best place to find them. But if you're lucky enough, you might stumble upon a big hoard of abandoned cars while strolling through the woods.
That's exactly what happened to YouTube's "Fully Loaded Kustoms," who went ahead and caught everything on camera for us to see. What are all these old cars doing here, you ask? Well, that's a question we cannot answer. They've been sitting here for decades and by the looks of things, whoever brought them here won't return to retrieve them anytime soon.
We also don't know the exact location of this place, but apparently, it's somewhere in Alberta, Canada. Which explains why the hoard includes no fewer than three Pontiac Parisiennes.
If you're not familiar with the nameplate, it was introduced as a sub-series of the Laurentian in 1958 and became a separate model in 1959. A Canada-only nameplate, the Parisienne looked like a U.S. Pontiac, but it was built on a Chevrolet chassis.
The Parisienne soldiered on until 1987 when it was replaced by the Bonneville. Pontiac eventually offered the nameplate in the United States from 1983 to 1986.
All three cars discovered here are Canada-only vehicles. There's a second-gen Parisienne from the early 1960s, a third-gen version from the late 1960s, and a final-year, third-gen car from 1970. You'll recognize the latter by its vertical, beak-style grille and horizontal quad headlamps.
Are these Ponchos rare? Well, not exactly, but we could describe them as "exotic" since they weren't sold in the U.S.
But that's not all. This forest is also home to four Ford Mavericks. Again, not the most desirable nameplate, but a short-lived one since Ford only offered it from 1970 to 1977. And yes, the Maverick was also built in Canada, where it was assembled at two different factories in the Ontario area. Sadly, they're not in great condition and one was left sitting on its roof.
If you're more into trucks, you'll see quite a few of them. The turquoise 1958 Chevrolet Apache is probably the coolest, but the hoard also includes an early first-generation C10, as well as a third-gen truck with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood. Such a shame it's in bad shape because these 350-equipped haulers were plenty potent at 250 horsepower.
There's also a GMC version of the third-gen C/K and a completely wrecked Apache from the late 1950s. And if you're surprised that there are no Impalas here (I swear they're everywhere nowadays), there's a 1958 Biscayne to fill that spot. As a one-year wonder, this one's pretty rare. But far from desirable compared to the Impala from the same model year.
Granted, none of these vehicles are worth saving and they'll probably rust away until they're (almost) completely gone in this place, but it's still a cool find. Check it out in the video below.
