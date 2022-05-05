Hoard of Abandoned Classics Found in the Woods, Includes Chevy Trucks and Pontiacs

More on this:

1 1977 Datsun 620 Truck Spent 30 Years in the Texas Jungle, Gets Second Chance

2 1949 Pontiac Streamliner Ambulance Wants To Be a Hot Rod, Needs a Heart Transplant

3 Kansas Junkyard Is a Big Pile of Mangled Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

4 1965 Dodge Dart Gets First Wash in 30 Years, Reveals Cool Patina

5 All-Electric VW Golf MK1 Was Left to Rot in Woods, Comes Back to Life After 25 Years