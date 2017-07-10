HMS Queen Elizabeth Is Britain's New Carrier, Will Host F-35 Fighter Jets

HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of the most expensive pieces of military spending in UK history, is currently undergoing sea trials. By the end of the decade, a couple of dozen F-35 jump-jet fighters could be taking off from its deck.

6 photos



Thanks to the wonders of modern drones, we've even got footage of the vessel leaving Rosyth dockyard basin where it was built. Its makers say the tolerances are as low as 50cm from the QE's bottom to the seabed.



Defense spending is always criticized by the British media; we've grown accustomed to that. But while there's no denying she's expensive, Queen Elizabeth and her sister ship HMS Prince of Whales are needed.



During World War II, Britain made some really big carriers but later downsized for a new role: hunting



QE is bigger, mode advanced. The new flagship displaces 70,000 tons, is 920 feet in length and can sail at 25 knots. She will also carry 24 F-35s by 2023. Oddly, the US Marines may also fly their own version of the



For defense, HMS Queen Elisabeth has two Phalanx CIWS close-in systems. You know, those absurdly cool getting guns that can shoot down rockets. But British media is already buzzing about various systems being outdated before the ship is even ready for battle.



We think it's pretty cool. Have there ever been any carriers with twin islands and a ski ramp before this one? What's more, the sister vessels only cost a combined $7.6 billion. The U.S. Navy’s new USS Ford is about $13 billion, while the messy F-35 program is expected to reach... $380 billion.



