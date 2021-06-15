HMS Protector Is the Royal Navy’s Superhero Ship, Operating in the Arctic Region

It can be scary for research teams working in the Antarctic region to think about how isolated they would be, in case something bad happened. Luckily, the Protector will be there, to provide support. The Royal Navy’s icebreaker is getting ready to go back to the Antarctic Peninsula, after an intensive training period.
Alone a sea, in one of the most remote areas of the world, HMS Protector should first be able to save herself, which means she needs to be ready for damage-control in case of breakdowns, fires, floods and even for fending off potential attacks from other vessels. But, as her name suggests, she must also be ready to rescue ship crew members or stranded vessels.
Although a scientific and survey ship, HMS Protector is living up to her name and ready to save lives, if needed. Before returning to the Arctic area, she has recently completed a five-week operational sea training, the first one since 2015. And, even though it’s been a while, the ship and the crew showed that they are ready for the toughest challenges.
To simulate potential disaster scenarios as realistically as possible, a “disaster village” was set up at Bull Point, in Devonport. This is where the ship’s ability to provide help to research station ashore, in case of a disaster, was tested. Crew members of the Protector had to practice helping locals restore power and water supplies, as well as clearing debris and providing food.
At sea, the crew had to demonstrate its damage-control and fire-fighting abilities, as well as providing first aid, dealing with casualties and towing broken down vessels – all of which are important for safe operations in the polar region.
After a long-term deployment to the southern polar region, HMS Protector returned to the UK in 2019 and is now almost ready to get back in icy waters, by the end of this year. Following the intensive training that solidified its rescuer status, she will have to familiarize herself again with sub-zero conditions, and will do so in Norway, before her deployment.
