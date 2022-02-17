Hitting the Bricks, MINI Adds Another Special Edition

MINI is expanding its roster of special editions with a MINI Brick Lane Edition on its Cooper S Hardtop 2- and 4-Door models. The Brick Lane Edition uses a unique exterior appearance package to pay homage to the Heart of the East End, an area of London known for its street art.
Brick Edition models sport a white silver metallic body with a contrasting roof in Soul Blue. Bold graphic striping in Frozen Blue, Mint and Soul Blue mimics a brick pattern as an abstract representation of the art district from which this model takes its inspiration. Black wheel arches, mirror caps, 17-inch wheels and grille surround further set the Brick Edition apart from standard MINI Cooper S models.
In addition to C-pillar decals and center wheel caps with a Brick Edition motif, all models come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.
The cabin features heated sport seats in Carbon Black Cross Punch leather, a heated steering wheel covered in Nappa leather, piano black interior accents and an anthracite headliner. Other items included in the package are a premium Harmon/Kardon audio system, dual-zone climate control and the touchscreen Navigation Plus Package.
Buyers can opt for either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch gearbox attached to the 189-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. The 2022 Brick Lane Edition goes on U.S. sale in March for $35,675 for the Hardtop 2 Door and $36,675 for the Hardtop 4 Door, plus $850 destination.
The Brick Lane Edition joins three other special editions, the Resolute, Untold and Untamed Special editions. It’s the first time MINI has offered these packages across the entire lineup. The Resolute is based on the MINI Hardtop 2 and 4 Door, while the Untold Edition is tailored for Clubman models. The Untamed package is available on the MINI Countryman crossover.
