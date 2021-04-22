Hispano Suiza Unique Tailormade Has 1,904 Mods to Make Carmen a Custom Supercar

With the aftermarket sector so popular these days, OEMs, especially the exotic ones, are striving to incorporate customization options into their philosophies as well. The latest example comes from Barcelona, Spain, where Hispano Suiza has recently introduced the Unique Tailormade program for its Carmen supercar.
Because these days it’s not enough to have a legendary name, a vintage design, and modern zero-emissions high performance, the Hispano Suiza Unique Tailormade program sees to it that every Carmen owner can have the supercar delivered from the factory gates as “a unique work of art.”
One might remember that last summer, the company actually presented a very fuchsia Carmen for Michael Fux, so we really have no doubt about the potential of its latest endeavor that “raises the concept of luxury to its maximum exponent, thus creating the concept of Hyperlux.”
Big, bold words are always coming from the tiniest of manufacturers, but it’s probably just one of the many survival strategies. Anyways, there’s also a bit of a mathematical precision to building a totally custom-built Carmen because the brand says there are exactly 1,904 options available through the Unique Tailormade program.
Interestingly, we can all remember the iconic Spanish automaker has been resurrected to produce the Carmen, an electric supercar that will be extremely rare, given the fact that production has been limited to just 19 examples. Basically, that means so many different customization combinations will be left unexplored...
And here we were already trying to decide between the three main configuration lines (Elegance, Heritage and Sport) and the aptly-named (after historic landmarks or other milestones) Peralada Green, Swiss Red, Xenia Gray, Birkigt White, or Begur Blue colors.
Well, at least we know the spiritual successor of the 1930s Dubonnet Xenia (a one-off created for the French pilot and racing car driver André Dubonnet) will proudly look down on the Carmen from car Valhalla. After all, the modern reincarnation does have more than 1,000 horsepower coming from the four electric motors that will enable a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 2.6 seconds.
