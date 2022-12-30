Hispano Suiza Design Director Joins Forces With Free Online Auto Design & Sketching Course

Once locked only to the people from inside the industry, information about how to do pretty much anything is only a Google search away. With real-life knowledge readily available at your fingertips, excuses like "can't," or "don't know how" are no longer credible. That's why, when world-renowned figures from the auto industry like Francesc Arenas join a free online design course, you better seize the day and pay close attention.
Francesc Arenas is the Design Director from Hispano Suiza. In case you're not up to date with your once-upon-a-time Spanish brands, the latter is a historic automotive brand owned by the Suqué Mateu family.
The Hispano Suiza Automobile Factory S.A. was first founded in 1904 by Damián Mateu, along with his company partner, technical director, and engineer, Marc Birkigt. During 1904 and 1946, the company made high-performance luxury vehicles, along with aircraft engines.
However, now, the company is part of the Peralada Group and prefers to treat matters of the electric hypercar sort. More specifically, the Hispano Suiza Carmen, which will only be made in 24 units.
Now that we've got the high-brow society people out of the way, let's get back to our neck of the woods. The Auto Design & Sketching course was launched by the Petersen Automotive Museum and Yellowbrick. Seeing as the former is more or less ubiquitous in the auto world, I'll skip directly to the Wizard of Oz reference.
Yellowbrick is an online education platform designed to gather talented people that would be interested in pursuing a career that deals more with the artsy bits of the industry. Thus, top universities, brands, and experts around the world have joined forces on the online platform, to... pave the Yellowbrick road, so to speak.
"High-level training in this field is not always easily accessible to everyone. We wanted to remove some barriers and offer a free training program involving leading figures in the industry," said Justin Wolske, in charge of partnerships and strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick.
Alongside Francesc Arenas, you will also find other heavy-hitting names from the industry, like Christine Feuell, Brand CEO at Chrysler, Colin Phipps, Senior Director at NIO Shanghai Design, Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla Motors, or Leslie Kendall, Chief Historian from the Petersen Automotive Museum.
The course itself consists of three modules, each with 6 to 15-minute chapters. The first is about the principles of design and its history. In the second module, you'll learn about real case studies.
The third and final chapter is a practical one, about how to draw like a real car designer, from simple lines to futuristic concepts. You can access the Auto Design & Sketching courses at any time, provided you're over 13 and have a valid email address.
The Hispano Suiza Automobile Factory S.A. was first founded in 1904 by Damián Mateu, along with his company partner, technical director, and engineer, Marc Birkigt. During 1904 and 1946, the company made high-performance luxury vehicles, along with aircraft engines.
However, now, the company is part of the Peralada Group and prefers to treat matters of the electric hypercar sort. More specifically, the Hispano Suiza Carmen, which will only be made in 24 units.
Now that we've got the high-brow society people out of the way, let's get back to our neck of the woods. The Auto Design & Sketching course was launched by the Petersen Automotive Museum and Yellowbrick. Seeing as the former is more or less ubiquitous in the auto world, I'll skip directly to the Wizard of Oz reference.
Yellowbrick is an online education platform designed to gather talented people that would be interested in pursuing a career that deals more with the artsy bits of the industry. Thus, top universities, brands, and experts around the world have joined forces on the online platform, to... pave the Yellowbrick road, so to speak.
"High-level training in this field is not always easily accessible to everyone. We wanted to remove some barriers and offer a free training program involving leading figures in the industry," said Justin Wolske, in charge of partnerships and strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick.
Alongside Francesc Arenas, you will also find other heavy-hitting names from the industry, like Christine Feuell, Brand CEO at Chrysler, Colin Phipps, Senior Director at NIO Shanghai Design, Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla Motors, or Leslie Kendall, Chief Historian from the Petersen Automotive Museum.
The course itself consists of three modules, each with 6 to 15-minute chapters. The first is about the principles of design and its history. In the second module, you'll learn about real case studies.
The third and final chapter is a practical one, about how to draw like a real car designer, from simple lines to futuristic concepts. You can access the Auto Design & Sketching courses at any time, provided you're over 13 and have a valid email address.