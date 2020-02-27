Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne Winks from Behind the Tarp

In the world of supercars there are countless brands trying to build a reputation for themselves by clinging to big names of the early days of motoring. Most of the time, these new (or should we say revived) companies come up with a car or two, announce big plans for the future, and then sink back into oblivion as their original plans fall apart.
Hispano Suiza is one of those companies trying to get back to life, and we truly hope this one makes it. The entity, a distant cousin of a Spanish engineering company born in 1904 that produced over the years both luxury cars and airplane engines, has been trying for years to come back into the spotlight and be a respected name in the segment.
At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the company presented the Carmen, a rear-wheel-driven 1,019 ps hypercar powered by electricity. We’re not sure how far along Hispano is to making Carmens it can actually sell, but we don’t remember coming across a piece of news about it in the time that has passed since.
Now that this year’s edition of the show is upon us, Hispano is back at it, and promises to present a new variant of the Carmen, called Boulogne.
The name is meant to honor the H6, a car that back in the early 1920s won the race at Boulogne, France. The car itself is a more hardcore variant of the Carmen, faster than the original and “even more exclusive” thanks to the special design.
For now, the official details have not been released, and we’ll have to wait until next week to see exactly what the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne is all about. For the record, the current Carmen reaches 62 mph in under three seconds, and tops at the standard 250 kph (155 mph).
