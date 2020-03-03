Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne Is How the Spanish Say €1.65 Million Hypercar

Koenigsegg Gemera Four-Seater Picks Up Where the Bugatti 16C Galibier Left Off

Had the 2020 Geneva Motor Show taken place, we all would have been treated to a rich plateau of tasty super- and hypercars. But as you already know, the event has been canceled , so we’ll have to treat ourselves with the tasteless dish of online unveilings. 25 photos



So, what is the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne?



As some of you might remember, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show was the place where this Spanish company tried to revive itself with the introduction of the



This hasn’t stopped Hispano from coming up with an even more hardcore version, and let it loose on the web. This new version is the Carmen Boulogne, named so in honor of the H6, a Hispano Suiza car that back in the early 1920s won a race at Boulogne, France.



Using the same technologies and build processes developed for the Carmen, the 2-door Boulogne packs two electric motors - one on each of the rear wheels - developing a combined 1,100 hp, or 94 hp more than the version presented last year.



The motors can beam the car from a standstill to 62 mph in a blink of an eye, 2.6 seconds, and keep accelerating until it reaches 290 kph (180 mph).



As per Hispano, deliveries of the first examples of this electric hypercar should begin no sooner than 2022. Each of them will be priced from €1.65 million plus taxes ($1.8 million), and orders can already be placed.



