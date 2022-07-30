Hinckley Yachts' Picnic 40S Re-Defines the Sound of Silence

The introduction of Hinckley's Picnic 40S is the product of two years of development and testing the New England yacht builder had to undergo to bring hybrid technology to the forefront of the boating industry.
Hinckley's SilentJet propulsion system is a yachting industry-first, combining diesel and electric power whereby eliminating plug-in, diesel fumes, and mechanical din. Development of the system began shortly after the company launched the all-electric Dasher in 2017.
The company joined forces with Twin Disc, a development and manufacturing company based in Racine, Wisconsin, specializing in power transmission technology. The collaboration resulted in the integration into Hinckley’s JetStick 4 control system to create boating serenity akin to an outing on a fine Hinckley sailing vessel.
The ultra-quiet propulsion system utilizes two 90-kilowatt electric motors and two Cummins 550 horsepower engines. The single 80-kw battery can be charged manually, or by the diesel engines. A full single charge of the battery with SilentJet engaged will propel the Picnic 40S for up to an hour at 7 knots and ninety minutes at 5.5 knots. Under diesel power the vessel is capable of cruising at 35 knots.
When the SilentJet is engaged, the Picnic 40S operates in complete silence within its range, with the diesel engines kicking in as battery charge dwindles. The batteries will completely re-charge in 30-45 minutes of running time or 8-10 hours of shore power. The battery can withstand the operation of air conditioning and other systems.
With an overall length of 42 feet (12.8 meters), a width (beam) of 12' 10” (3.91 meters) and a draft of just 2.2 feet (.671 meters), the Picnic 40S offers plenty of space for entertaining and maneuverability in shallow waters.
The Picnic 40S is the latest addition to the Picnic Boat series of Hinckley Yachts introduced in 1995. To date Hinckley has sold over 1000 Picnic series boats.
