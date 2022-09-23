Hilton Is Building the First Space Hotel for Astronauts on Starlab

Space tourism is inching closer to becoming a reality, though not yet in the immediate future. What was once the wildest dream – that of man traveling to space as if on holiday – will become a reality for future generations. Hilton Hotels is helping with making that happen.
The International Space Station (ISS) will cease operation in 2030, and NASA is already working on a replacement, with investments in the private Starlab, a “free-flying” commercial station by Voyager Space, Nanoracks, and Lockheed Martin. NASA has already granted early funding for the development of this space station. Hilton is now part of the deal, as designer and builder for the crew suites.
Hilton Hotels is a name that hardly needs any introduction, but if it does, this should suffice: it’s a leading hospitality company with an impressive international portfolio that includes 18 brands and over 7,000 properties. This one will be the only in space, both for Hilton and the hospitality industry in general.
That said, this isn’t Hilton’s first brush with space exploration, as it’s also the first hospitality brand to bake food in space. This was possible thanks to a 2020 research, which included the world’s first space oven and a batch of the DoubleTree by Hilton cookies, one of which may even end up on display at the Smithsonian.
While Starlab will eventually render itself to business and tourism purposes, its initial purpose will be for research. It will offer accommodation for up to four astronauts at a time, and include a laboratory called George Washington Carver Science Park.
“Starlab will be more than just a destination, it will be an experience made infinitely more unique and artful with the Hilton team’s infusion of innovation, expertise, and global reach,” Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Voyager Space, says in a statement. “Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation.”
Hilton and Voyager are working together to design the sleeping quarters, the hospitality suites and the communal areas. Hilton is also working on a “ground-to-space astronaut experience” and branding opportunities in tourism, education and commerce.
