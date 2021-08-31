Highly Optioned 1967 Pontiac GTO Survived the Test of Time, Needs a Second Chance

It makes little sense to discuss the legacy of the GTO in the muscle car culture, so it’s really not a big surprise that so many people are craving for one example that’s as original as possible.
Well, the 1967 model that we have here doesn’t seem to be molested in any way, and except for some bad news under the hood, it appears to tick all the boxes for a restoration candidate.
The photo gallery pretty much speaks for itself: this GTO isn’t a new car, and it’s not even supposed to be one. It’s a 1967 muscle car coming with PHS documentation and lots of options, including rear speakers and a wood steering wheel, something that you don’t necessarily find these days easily.
The condition of the car will certainly make a restoration project more or less challenging, but the good news is the rust doesn’t seem like it has managed to go through, so there’s only surface corrosion that’s theoretically easier to fix.
But as always, we still recommend an in-person inspection, just to precisely determine the current condition of the vehicle.
Unfortunately, there’s nothing under the hood, as the 400 HO unit is long gone. In theory, this is bad news for someone who is interested in a restoration to factory specifications, but on the other hand, the lack of an engine opens the door to a restomod while making the GTO overall more affordable.
And speaking of how affordable this GTO is, this is something that eBay users are supposed to decide. The auction started by seller theshophand has already received over 40 bids, with the top right now getting close to $7,000.
It remains to be seen how high the price goes, but given the missing engine and the parts that need to be completely replaced, such as the windshield, some interested buyers could end up walking away if the bidding keeps going up. The auction will end in less than three days.
