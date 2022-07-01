Highly Customizable Sirena 78 Yacht Blends Luxury With Comfort and Efficiency

Sirena Yachts’ new model, Sirena 78, is scheduled to make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival this September. But the Turkish shipbuilder has already unveiled the design of the 82 ft (25 m) luxury yacht and it is eye-pleasing both in and out.
Sirena Yachts specializes in modern semi-displacement motor yachts that vary in length from 59 ft (18 m) to 98 ft (30 m). All its vessels stand out through their distinctive designs and focus not just on looks and feel but also on comfort and efficiency.
Sirena 78 has a GRP hull and a hybrid carbon fiber deck and superstructure. Its exterior design has been entrusted to Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering, while the Cor D. Rover Design Studio will handle its interior.
As already mentioned, the yacht measures 82 ft (25 m) in length. It has a beam of 21 ft (6.5 m) and a draft of 5.5 ft (1.7 m). The yacht packs as standard two MAN V12 1400 hp engines but there are two other options available, a 1550 hp and an 1800 hp one. Sirena 78 has a cruising speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/almost 30 kph), but it can hit a top speed of 23.7 knots (27.2 mph/43.7 kph) with the standard engine. When cruising at a more economical speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), the yacht offers a range of 1550 NM.
As stated by the shipbuilder, the flybridge is a key element in all its builds, a “hallmark of the line”, providing shade for the afterdeck and creating welcoming gathering spaces with breathtaking views. The Sirena 78 boasts of taking the flybridge several steps further into the concept. The yacht is flooded with natural light thanks to the enormous windows, which also offer memorable views and protect from the elements.
What sets this yacht apart from its competition is the fact that it is highly customizable in terms of both exterior and interior layouts. There are several flybridge options available with customers being able to choose between a fully enclosed design, a semi-enclosed one, or an open flybridge. If one main saloon is not enough for your entertaining needs, there’s also the option to opt for two.
Sirena 78 offers guest accommodation across four cabins, and there’s also a crew cabin for three members.
The yacht offers a generous galley on the main deck, and a large sun pad on the foredeck, with L-shaped seats and tables, so al fresco dining and sunbathing on board the Sirena 78 will definitely be a possibility.
As for the interior design, three themes are offered: Serenity, Inspiration, and Elegance. Each comes with its specific touches, such as light honey-colored wood that exudes warmth and coziness for the Serenity theme or bold dark wood and anthracite lacquer for a masculine and energetic look, with the Elegance theme. The furniture used for the Sirena 78 is loose so that it can be moved and positioned according to the owner’s taste.
You can take a virtual tour of the yacht in the video below.
