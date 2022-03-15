Highly-Controversial Oil Trading Billionaire Parting With His Exquisite Superyacht

The unprecedented measures taken against Russian-owned superyachts were meant as a sanction for the powerful, ultra-rich tycoons that support the Putin regime. But the well-known oligarchs are not the only ones with close ties to Kremlin. Behind the scenes, other billionaires in various industries have past or present connections with Putin, but their luxury toys seem to be doing just fine.
Dubbed “the billion-dollar broker” by Bloomberg, Pakistani oil trader Murtaza Lakhani was linked to several international shady businesses in the industry throughout the decades. Founder of the Mercantile & Maritime Group, the oil industry mogul who lives in the UK and in Monaco, “is considered to have a close relationship with Vladmir Putin,” according to media sources.
Even though he was investigated by U.S. authorities for alleged illegal transactions in Iraq, among other controversies, he is still considered one of the world’s biggest oil traders. It’s unclear whether he is still actively linked to Kremlin, but his company has ties with the Russian oil industry.
Lakhani is one of the moguls who prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but he allegedly owns or leases an impressive superyacht called Mrs L, among other luxury toys. The gorgeous 166-footer (50.8 meters) was built by Mondomarine in 2009, having been upgraded several times since then. The sporty, sharp exterior contrasts with the luminous, laid-back interior.
Originally created by Luca Dini, the yacht’s design was taken to the next level by the acclaimed Francis Sultana. This includes a redesigned sun deck, unveiling a semi-circular lounging area with a full bar and grill. Everything onboard the Mrs L is highly luxurious, from the furniture to the Lalique crystal and Limoges porcelain pieces.
The technical refit also boosted Mrs L’s performance, including an increased range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,400 km) and a premium navigation system. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in the vessel’s five cabins, who can also enjoy its generous pool, cinema lounge, and new water toys. For €17.75 million ($19 million), someone could become the new owner of Mrs L, according to the listing at Northrop & Johnson. A less controversial owner, perhaps.
Even though he was investigated by U.S. authorities for alleged illegal transactions in Iraq, among other controversies, he is still considered one of the world’s biggest oil traders. It’s unclear whether he is still actively linked to Kremlin, but his company has ties with the Russian oil industry.
Lakhani is one of the moguls who prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but he allegedly owns or leases an impressive superyacht called Mrs L, among other luxury toys. The gorgeous 166-footer (50.8 meters) was built by Mondomarine in 2009, having been upgraded several times since then. The sporty, sharp exterior contrasts with the luminous, laid-back interior.
Originally created by Luca Dini, the yacht’s design was taken to the next level by the acclaimed Francis Sultana. This includes a redesigned sun deck, unveiling a semi-circular lounging area with a full bar and grill. Everything onboard the Mrs L is highly luxurious, from the furniture to the Lalique crystal and Limoges porcelain pieces.
The technical refit also boosted Mrs L’s performance, including an increased range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,400 km) and a premium navigation system. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in the vessel’s five cabins, who can also enjoy its generous pool, cinema lounge, and new water toys. For €17.75 million ($19 million), someone could become the new owner of Mrs L, according to the listing at Northrop & Johnson. A less controversial owner, perhaps.