Highlights Info Graph Shows All 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Details at Once

It hasn’t been long since the Blue Oval has revealed the 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck. Already the competition (aka the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz) has decided to strike the first blow and reach the market ahead of the potential disruptor from Detroit. Meanwhile, the former is trying to entice the customer base even further with its traditional First Edition. 15 photos



We need to point out this is a package, not necessarily a complete built. It’s comprehensive, nonetheless, as well as quite expensive. This is because Ford has decided the $1,495 package can only be had once the



But that doesn’t mean there won’t be customers willing to pay the additional fee if that grants them access to a Maverick that’s a little bit different from the norm. But just how much special we find out from a recent marketing infographic that was uncovered by the good folks over at the



It shows all the highlights of the First Edition package on an Area 51 example, one of the three exterior colors available for the limited build (along with Carbonized Gray and the $495 Rapid Red). And it includes perks such as the unique Graphics package (on the hood and lower parts of the doors), High Gloss Black Painted Roof and Mirror Caps, or body-colored door handles.



There’s also a practical soft tonneau cover. It may not seem like much at first sight, but let’s not forget about the biggest highlight of them all, the 18-inch Gloss Black Painted/Machined alloy wheels for the Hybrid version or the 17-inch Gloss Black FX4 variant for the 4x4 EcoBoost.



