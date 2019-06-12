High School Offers Adulting 101 Classes, Teaches Kids to Change Flat Tires

Good grades may look good on paper and will definitely help you get into the college of your choice, but they won’t help you get by in real life.
That’s the idea behind the new program, which is actually a 3-day workshop called Adulting 101, at Fern Creek High School in Louisville, Kentucky. The class will help kids acquire practical skills that are not taught in school – and which they probably didn’t acquire at home, either.
These include cooking the healthiest meals with the least healthy ingredients, securing loans, health management and car maintenance. Say what you will about Millennials, but they don’t exactly have the reputation of being the most down to earth, practical generation out there.
Having been raised sheltered by their parents and with the school curricula focusing solely on the acquisition of information, kids these days would probably not get by in real life. Seniors at Fern Creek will have to do just that in a short time, as they get ready to head out to college in the fall, or are already on their way to adulting by having landed their first job.
This is where the Adulting 101 class comes in, as it will teach them to do the basic on their own. That also means checking the oil on their car or being able to change a flat tire. As Lily Farmer tells Spectrum News 1, she finds the information presented to her in an interactive manner during the 3-day workshop more practical than anything she’s been taught in high school.
“Hashtag adulting. Because it’s teaching me how to be an adult and honestly I’m not prepared. (laughs) This is going to help me a lot,” Farmer tells the media outlet.
The idea for the program comes from Sara Wilson-Able, the college access resource teacher at Fern Creek. She says she’s been working hard to make it happen and even reached out to students on social media, to see which are the things they would be interested in learning about.
