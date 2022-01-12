High Camp Trailers Disrupts Teardrop Industry With Inexpensive and Ready Machine

In this spirit, we'll be looking at the one and only teardrop camper from High Camp Trailers (HCT), a crew out of Portland, Oregon. If you've never heard of them, it's because they're flying pretty low on the mobile habitat radar, but no more.
As mentioned, this is the one and only trailer showcased on the manufacturer's website; it doesn't even have a name yet so let's just call it High Camp (HC). So why bring another teardrop to your attention? Well, it's mostly about the styling and design, but then again, it's also starting at just 21,500 USD (18,792 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds promising.
One goal of this manufacturer is to offer a "base" trailer that doesn't need much more to be transformed into a suitable and safe habitat. HCT likes to boast that even though you're paying a relatively low rate for an HC, it's still equipped with things like drum brakes, a Dometic fridge, and a battery system, all standard.
As for the cabin, anodized aluminum exterior skins brings a classic teardrop camper look. That exterior can also be equipped with a roof rack and awning and has been treated to protect against gravel. This is one reason why I brought this puppy to your attention; it's got that old-school feel.
As part of the deal, you'll also be given two 20-pound (9.1-kilogram) fiberglass propane tanks that feed the gas through insulated and corrugated stainless steel tubing. a Victron deep-cycle battery, 3-stage charger/converter, and marine-grade battery monitor cover electrical needs. HC is also prepared for solar juice too.
Inside, birch panels offer a natural feel and contrast the aluminum use quite well. That same birch is also used to create cabinetry and storage inside the cabin. A queen-size mattress, LED lighting, and charging outlets make up some of the interior features.
Now, in classic Teardrop style, HC features an exterior galley. Frankly, for a bit over 21,000 USD, rarely will you find a galley setup as equipped as this. HCT sets the essential features like a Dometic fridge and three-burner stove on slideouts. There's also a wind guard for the stove, and if the sun starts to set, "warm-light" LED lighting will help you continue prepping meals. Plentiful storage and easy access offered by air springs are more than you could ask for.
Do you know what I like best about this manufacturer and their one and only machine? They prove you don't need to leave an arm or a leg at the dealership just to own a suitable mobile habitat for off-grid living. With this in mind, you may be looking at other manufacturers with a different eye. And just to ease some of those minds out there, there's no catch. I looked for one and wasn't able to spot any, yet.
