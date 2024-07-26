High Camp's $20K Teardrop Is a True "Just-Add-Water" Camper Suitable for Group Trips

A couple of years ago, I covered a North American teardrop manufacturer dubbed High Camp Trailers. Well, I recently checked back in with this crew, and to my surprise, they've managed to reduce the price on their units when everyone else is just going up and up. Break out your wallets for this one, folks.
Ladies and gents and lovers of the great outdoors, lend me your eyes for just a few minutes so that you may get to know one of the most affordable teardrop camper options the market has to offer. I'm talking about the American-born beauty before us today, brought to life by none other than High Camp Trailers, an Oregon-based crew. Oh, and since it has no name, we'll just call it the HC Camper.
Now, when I first covered the HC Camper back in 2022, it was rolling off the lot for a price tag of $21,500. But to my surprise, in an industry where most other brands are looking to squeeze in as much cash as possible from their customers, High Camp is lowering rates; what you see in the gallery starts at $19,950 (€18,400 at current exchange rates), so nearly $2,000 cheaper than two years ago.
Kicking things off for the HC Camper, allow me to point out that a standard unit comes in with a weight of around 1,675 lbs (760 kg) and exerts 240 lbs (109 kg) of weight on your vehicle (tongue weight). With aluminum rims and a Dexter torsion axle, this habitat offers 13 inches (33 cm) of ground clearance, and some owners have even configured their HC Camper to handle offroad use. Electric 10-inch brakes are also part of the standard package.
From there, wood, insulation, and an aluminum skin make up the shell of this puppy, and in classic teardrop camper style, the galley is found at the rear, accessible by a hatch set on air springs. The rest of the shell is for nothing more than the proverbial bed on wheels; a queen mattress is found inside, along with other features we'll talk about shortly.
For the next stage in our rediscovery of the HC Camper, we head to the rear of the teardrop to dive in a tad deeper into the galley, a space I personally adore, no matter the style; I'm a big foodie. I mentioned that High Camp goes nuts with standard features, and according to the manufacturer's website, a slide-out three-burner top is included in that starting price, and so is a Dometic MCF40 fridge/freezer. Be sure to also check out the wonderful arrangement of features that High Camp went with. Simple, clean, and easy to use.
Clearly, the story doesn't end there, as the HC Camper can be loaded to the brim with countless features and options, as well as build packages. So be sure to ask High Camp if they have what you need to turn this beauty into a turnkey home on wheels. Good night.
One last thing before I go. Most other RV and camper manufacturers around the world don't often ship their units outside of the nations they build them in unless road laws and regulations are the same. That said, according to High Camp's website, the HC Camper can ship to other countries. It has to do with this crew working with a Portland, Oregon-based shipping broker. Be sure to consider the electrical setup and make any changes you may need for your country, or just go completely off-grid.
Oh, and you're not just buying up a unit that's as bare as when it rolled off the assembly line, but rather decently equipped and to the point where you could just hop in and drive off to the nearest trailer park from the moment you put your hands on it. It's a sort of just-add-water unit for daring couples, even families, with a rooftop tent addition.
Most importantly, however, High Camp takes some time to actually give you just about all you'd need to hit the road right off the dealer lot. This includes DC power outlets inside, a 110 V outlet in the galley, all the wires you'd need for things like solar panels (not included), and even a 100 Ah battery and Victron charger. A Renogy BMS also accompanies this mix. But as I mentioned, you'll need to add water, meaning water tanks in the form of 5-gallon Jerry cans are all we get. At least we can bring along more than just one.
With bellies full and bones aching from all the kayaking or e-biking you endured throughout the day, it's time to finally retire to either your rooftop roost or the interior of the HC Camper; I'll take the latter option. Once inside, we can see wooden paneling making up the walls of the unit and more wood for the cabinetry. Aluminum trim, outlet covers, and reading lights just blend beautifully with that wood.
