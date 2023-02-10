Hey, Europe, say “Hi!” to Europa. It’s a new “Tesla Semi killer” hydrogen-powered truck

Zepp.solutions, a young Dutch company specializing in fuel cell technology, has unveiled a hydrogen-powered truck meant to replace the most deployed mode of heavy-duty road transportation, the diesel 4x2 tractor unit. Europa wants to be “a game-changer in the transportation industry”. Like Tesla Semi promised several years ago.
You should know that Zepp.solutions is a very young company. It was founded five years ago, in 2017, but its founders have been involved in hydrogen racing since 2012. Also, they are coming from the Delft University of Technology, one of the world's most renowned universities to promote hydrogen fuel cell technology.
They developed several high-performance fuel cell systems, and they are proud of breaking Tesla’s electric lap record on the circuit of Zandvoort. Still, they didn’t choose to develop a performance mass-production car, but a fuel-cell truck. This is what their market analysis concluded is the best for their fuel cell technology.
Europa is a long-range, sleeper cab, designed to pull an ISO trailer (13.6 m / 45 ft container). It is optimized for the European transport sector with strict EU regulations guiding its development. And it’s meant to replace diesel 4x2 tractor units in European companies’ fleets that seek to switch to zero-emission transportation through various financial incentives and subsidies.
The first Europa fuel-cell trucks will be operational in the last quarter of 2023, thanks to the first clients who will benefit from a subsidy program that covers up to 37% of the purchase price. The AanZET subsidy program will open on 4 April in the Netherlands, so now it makes sense why Zepp.solutions chose to build trucks.
At first, Europa will feature a 350-bar hydrogen storage system, and the 50 kg (110 lbs) of hydrogen will provide an advertised range of more than 700 km (435 miles). The zeppX150 fuel cell module is capable of producing a peak power of 900 kWh, so it’s rivaling comparable diesel trucks.
More interesting, the Europa hydrogen-fueled tractor weighs less than 2 tons more than its diesel counterpart, and it will offer a similar payload capacity. It is expected to offer better performances, especially when climbing hills, where diesel engines suffer power losses.
A year later, in 2024, Europa will offer an upgraded 700-bar hydrogen storage version, with more than 80 kg (176 lbs) of hydrogen. The power output will be around 1,450 kWh, so we’re eager to see a drag race against Tesla’s Semi. Maybe on the same Zandvoort circuit?
One filling will offer a range of more than 1,000 km (621 miles), so it is a very attractive proposition for Europe’s long-haul transport companies. There’s only one issue, though: the 700-bar refueling infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles is still in its infancy in Europe. But thanks to ambitious UE’s green program, investments in this infrastructure are expected to rise at a fast pace.
This Europa for Europe (pun intended) sounds interesting. But we’re yet to see how will fare such a young company in a very demanding field, where big names like Daimler or Scania are already in the spotlight.
