Here’s Your Chance to See a Legendary Britten V1000 Machine in Person

Built in the early ‘90s by its visionary creator John Britten, the Britten V1000 bike is not only a pink and blue work of art that makes any motorcycle enthusiast’s heart race. It’s an icon that broke several world speed records and won many contests. Only ten of these exceptional machines were ever made, and one of them sits stripped of its bodywork at the Museum of New Zealand.
The bike produced quite a stir in the racing world when it first appeared on the racetracks. Visually, the Britten V1000 was eye-catching, but its power and speed were what made it stand out from the crowd of racers.
John Britten built this legendary bike himself. The whole process began with his Ducati racer as he planned to keep the core and modify its bodywork. However, he ended up designing a completely new bike made for racing that he spent almost 12 years working on.
All of that hard work was worth it because the Britten bike turned out to be an incredible machine that would win the Battle of the Twins at Daytona and Assen, the New Zealand National Superbike Championship, and set the fastest top speed in the Isle of Man TT back in 1993.
The bike’s mechanics and aerodynamics were made for racing. The Britten V1000 is powered by a liquid-cooled 999cc V-twin engine designed by John from scratch, capable of delivering 166 hp at 11,800 rpm.
John made the bike lighter and more streamlined by using carbon fiber and Kevlar for the frame, wheels, and bodywork. He also moved the radiator behind the seat to improve the airflow.
All of this intricate machinery and more can be admired at the Museum of New Zealand. The bike will be on display until early 2022, and it will not feature its pink and blue bodywork. That’s because the staff is doing maintenance work on the Britten V1000, but that only offers the guests a unique occasion to see the core of this incredible beast.
Motorcycle enthusiasts can get up close and personal with the bike any day of the week, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except on Christmas Day, when the Museum is closed.
