Here’s Yamaha’s New 2018 Kodiak 450

Yamaha is also expanding its ATV
range through the addition of the new Kodiak 450 EFI and Kodiak 450 EPS models that have been specially developed for both professional and leisure activities.
The Kodiak 450 mid-sized ATV
has been inspired by the best-selling Kodiak 700, which has proved to be one of Yamaha’s most successful and enduring model. The 450’s user-friendly ergonomics and compact design ensure all-day riding comfort, whether working on the farm, riding the forests, or having fun with friends.
A new luxury seat has plenty of cushioning and support while the natural low-stress riding position is designed to distribute the rider’s weight evenly for enhanced comfort on all types of terrain.
The model also comes with a new long-travel front and rear suspension system. The independent front suspension benefits from new KYB gas pressurized shock absorbers that give 171mm of front wheel movement, giving the new Kodiak 450 the ability to soak up bumps, ruts and other obstacles.
The independent rear suspension gives 189mm of rear wheel travel that ensures an extremely comfortable ride, which - together with the relaxed ergonomics and well padded seat - makes the Kodiak 450 ideally suited to all-day riding, whether in work or leisure situations.
Power is provided by a 421 cc fuel-injected engine ensuring the new utility ATV operates efficiently in most conditions. The engine comes with push-button electric start and Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT
.
The easy-to-use transmission features Low, High, Neutral, and Reverse models that can be selected via a gate-type shifter lever. A special feature is the Park mode that gives a more reliable and precise operation than other brands featuring a cable operated parking brake.
Both models come with all-wheel drive which can be switched to rear-wheel drive through a button on the dash, where you also get a stylish multifunctional LCD unit.
The Kodiak 450 EPS model adds electronic power steering along with a powerful halogen headlight mounted directly to the handlebars that switches on when high beam is selected.
The new Yamaha
ATV models will reach Yamaha dealers this summer so make sure you contact the one near you for more information and pricing.