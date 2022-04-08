Here’s Why Toyota’s 1LR-GUE Is One of the Greatest V10 Engines of All Time

More on this:

1 Ford SHO V6: The Forgotten Six-Cylinder Marvel Developed and Built by Yamaha

2 Dazzling 2012 Lexus LFA Has the Nurburgring Package and Low Mileage, Needs a New Owner

3 Forgotten by Many, the Toyota 1GZ-FE Was Japan’s First and Only Mass-Produced V12

4 Toyota 1UZ-FE: The Over-Engineered Gem That Became One of the World’s Most Reliable V8s

5 The Story of Porsche's V10: From Failed Racecar Engine to the Heart of the Carrera GT