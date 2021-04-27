Here’s Why The Land Rover Defender Won the 2021 Design Of The Year Award

At this year’s World Car Awards, the modern incarnation of the legendary Defender received the trophy for the best design of 2021. Considering the competition, it’s a well-deserved honor for one of the most versatile SUVs on the market.
The World Car Awards can be considered the automotive version of the Oscars in terms of prestige. Every year, a jury comprised of 82 international automotive journalists from 24 countries get together and hand out several prizes, the most coveted of which is, of course, World Car of the Year.
This year that title went to Volkswagen’s ID.4 while the Porsche 911 Turbo was crowned the best performance car. The trophy for the best urban car went to the Honda e, and the one for the luxury car of the year was lifted by Mercedes-Benz for its 2021 S-Class.
A fifth prize was handed out for the best design to the Land Rover Defender, which triumphed over the Honda e, Mazda MX-30, Polestar 2, and Porsche 911 Turbo. This award doesn’t just go to the prettiest vehicle but recognizes those that are practical, versatile, and demonstrate the highest standards of technical innovation as well as design.
SUV signaling out its gorgeous design, on- and off-road capabilities, along with its customer appeal.
Visually, the Defender's distinctive shape makes it instantly recognizable and appreciated by everyone. The exterior is a beautiful reinterpretation of its long-running predecessor that blends a retro-futuristic style with practical elements like the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel.
The interior emphasizes simplicity and practicality without compromising overall refinement. Five-door 110 models offer 5, 6, or 5+2 seating configurations, while three-door 90s provide room for 6 occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.
original Defender.
However, the most fitting tribute to the legendary 4x4 is its modern counterpart’s off-road capabilities. The minimal overhangs provide excellent approach and departure angles, while the stiff D7x aluminum platform, along with the advanced all-terrain tech and state-of-the-art 4WD powertrains, ensure that the new SUV lives up to its name.
Entry-level 90 models with coil springs have a ground clearance of 8.9 inches (226 mm), while the 90 and 110 with air suspension have a maximum ground clearance of 11.5 inches (291 mm).
Depending on the market, it comes with a wide range of diesel and gas-powered engine choices, including a 518-hp supercharged V8. Additionally, those who want a more efficient and environmentally friendly version can go for a mild or plug-in hybrid variant.
All these characteristics make the new Defender very appealing for those who want an elegant and capable SUV. Since its launch at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, it has been met with universal acclaim by both the public and the automotive press.
While the shortlist for the design of the year award featured some excellent vehicles, we can all agree that none of those are as well-rounded as the Land Rover Defender, which deservedly earned the prize.
This year that title went to Volkswagen’s ID.4 while the Porsche 911 Turbo was crowned the best performance car. The trophy for the best urban car went to the Honda e, and the one for the luxury car of the year was lifted by Mercedes-Benz for its 2021 S-Class.
A fifth prize was handed out for the best design to the Land Rover Defender, which triumphed over the Honda e, Mazda MX-30, Polestar 2, and Porsche 911 Turbo. This award doesn’t just go to the prettiest vehicle but recognizes those that are practical, versatile, and demonstrate the highest standards of technical innovation as well as design.
SUV signaling out its gorgeous design, on- and off-road capabilities, along with its customer appeal.
Visually, the Defender's distinctive shape makes it instantly recognizable and appreciated by everyone. The exterior is a beautiful reinterpretation of its long-running predecessor that blends a retro-futuristic style with practical elements like the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel.
The interior emphasizes simplicity and practicality without compromising overall refinement. Five-door 110 models offer 5, 6, or 5+2 seating configurations, while three-door 90s provide room for 6 occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.
original Defender.
However, the most fitting tribute to the legendary 4x4 is its modern counterpart’s off-road capabilities. The minimal overhangs provide excellent approach and departure angles, while the stiff D7x aluminum platform, along with the advanced all-terrain tech and state-of-the-art 4WD powertrains, ensure that the new SUV lives up to its name.
Entry-level 90 models with coil springs have a ground clearance of 8.9 inches (226 mm), while the 90 and 110 with air suspension have a maximum ground clearance of 11.5 inches (291 mm).
Depending on the market, it comes with a wide range of diesel and gas-powered engine choices, including a 518-hp supercharged V8. Additionally, those who want a more efficient and environmentally friendly version can go for a mild or plug-in hybrid variant.
All these characteristics make the new Defender very appealing for those who want an elegant and capable SUV. Since its launch at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, it has been met with universal acclaim by both the public and the automotive press.
While the shortlist for the design of the year award featured some excellent vehicles, we can all agree that none of those are as well-rounded as the Land Rover Defender, which deservedly earned the prize.