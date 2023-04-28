Here’s What’s New for CarPlay Users in the Latest OsmAnd Update

If you've never used OsmAnd, it's time to give it a try. As one of the top Google Maps alternatives, OsmAnd excels on multiple fronts, providing users with a rich feature lineup that's available both on mobile devices and on the larger screen in the car.
The latest version of the app sports several improvements specifically aimed at the CarPlay experience. The update to build 4.4 on iOS includes a new search history section and a recent route item in the menu.
After launching OsmAnd on CarPlay, the application loads a list of the most recent routes in a dedicated History menu available under the search interface. The latest routes and the distance to the destination are displayed at the top of the screen. Tapping any of the entries allows users to start the navigation to the selected location instantly.
Version also reorganizes tracks and favorites lists on CarPlay. Starting with this version, OsmAnd only displays the 24 newest items, so in theory, it's easier to find a recently used record.
The third big change in OsmAnd is something that CarPlay users probably won't be excited about. Starting with this version, OsmAnd locks the application on the iPhone when the CarPlay experience is active. The app shows a message telling users that the "map is displayed via CarPlay," so unlocking the phone while driving wouldn't make much sense.
Sure enough, OsmAnd isn't the only navigation app that adopted this idea. Users, however, believe the full experience should also be available on mobile devices, especially because passengers can look at their phone and provide additional context on an upcoming turn. OsmAnd will continue to show essential data on the mobile device, such as the remaining distance, but otherwise, the full map will only be available on CarPlay.
Last but not least, OsmAnd gets support for the CarPlay Dashboard with this update. Like Android Auto Coolwalk, the CarPlay Dashboard allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen. The interface is split into cards, and each card is assigned to a specific app category. Navigation apps, OsmAnd included, get the card closest to the driver. But before using this card, all apps must be updated to support the feature.
Starting with version 4.4, OsmAnd can now show the map on the CarPlay dashboard as well, so users can run the navigation side-by-side with their audio app and phone calls. The feature doesn't require anything special to enable the Dashboard integration. Launch the application in full-screen mode, then press the home button to return to the CarPlay Dashboard. The navigation card will always display the most recently used app.
OsmAnd 4.4 is available for download from the App Store, and if automatic updates are enabled on your iPhone, chances are it's already there waiting for launch.
After launching OsmAnd on CarPlay, the application loads a list of the most recent routes in a dedicated History menu available under the search interface. The latest routes and the distance to the destination are displayed at the top of the screen. Tapping any of the entries allows users to start the navigation to the selected location instantly.
Version also reorganizes tracks and favorites lists on CarPlay. Starting with this version, OsmAnd only displays the 24 newest items, so in theory, it's easier to find a recently used record.
The third big change in OsmAnd is something that CarPlay users probably won't be excited about. Starting with this version, OsmAnd locks the application on the iPhone when the CarPlay experience is active. The app shows a message telling users that the "map is displayed via CarPlay," so unlocking the phone while driving wouldn't make much sense.
Sure enough, OsmAnd isn't the only navigation app that adopted this idea. Users, however, believe the full experience should also be available on mobile devices, especially because passengers can look at their phone and provide additional context on an upcoming turn. OsmAnd will continue to show essential data on the mobile device, such as the remaining distance, but otherwise, the full map will only be available on CarPlay.
Last but not least, OsmAnd gets support for the CarPlay Dashboard with this update. Like Android Auto Coolwalk, the CarPlay Dashboard allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen. The interface is split into cards, and each card is assigned to a specific app category. Navigation apps, OsmAnd included, get the card closest to the driver. But before using this card, all apps must be updated to support the feature.
Starting with version 4.4, OsmAnd can now show the map on the CarPlay dashboard as well, so users can run the navigation side-by-side with their audio app and phone calls. The feature doesn't require anything special to enable the Dashboard integration. Launch the application in full-screen mode, then press the home button to return to the CarPlay Dashboard. The navigation card will always display the most recently used app.
OsmAnd 4.4 is available for download from the App Store, and if automatic updates are enabled on your iPhone, chances are it's already there waiting for launch.