Here’s the Simplest Hidden Trick That Can Fix Android Auto on a Samsung Phone

And while these are without a doubt steps that everyone must try when struggling with Android Auto, there’s one little trick that could also help. And it involves a system app on Samsung phones.More specifically, what you need to do is clear the cache and data from the CarmodeStub system app on Samsung phones running either Android 9 and Android 10.To do this, all you have to do is launch Settings and go to Apps, then click the three-dot icon in the top right corner to Show system apps. Then use the search box at the top to look for a system app called CarmodeStub.Tap this app and then go to Storage to Clear Data and Clear cache using the buttons in the lower part of the screen.These steps must be done when Android Auto isn’t running on your phone and the device isn’t connected to the car. If you also clear the cache of Android Auto, Google, and Google services on your Android phone, there’s a good chance that everything returns to normal when connecting the device back to the vehicle – albeit you’ll have to set up Android Auto once again.More often than not, clearing the CarmodeStub cache and data helps deal with pairing and connection issues, as it removes all settings when connectivity with the car fails. Of course, there’s no guarantee that this thing would fix Android Auto for you too, but it’s one of the unknown workarounds that many people only discover after searching the web for too many hours.Here’s a summary of the steps detailed above:Samsung phone > Settings > Apps > Three-dot menu > Show System Apps > Search > CarmodeStub > Storage > Clear data + Clear cache