Here’s the Hyundai Prophecy Electric Concept in the Real World

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show is not the only major auto event to have been canceled on account of the coronavirus pandemic. It was however to be the first auto show of the year, the place where all the wonders of the industry for the year(s) to come would have unraveled themselves.
Among this wonders is the Hyundai Prophecy concept, a glimpse into the future that like all others got a rather dull online unveiling last month. For some reason, the South Koreans must have thought the right message about the car didn’t get through, and this week a handful of other details and a bunch of new photos of the concept (this time showing it out in the open) were released.
The Prophecy is an electric vehicle meant to showcase some of the things we are to expect from Hyundai in the coming years. Built on new underpinnings called Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, the carmaker’s first dedicated EV platform, the car uses an unspecified powertrain that is “much more compact than their internal-combustion counterparts” and allowed engineers to play around with the space for the passengers.
Designed to be reminiscent of the cars made in the 1920s and 1930s, decades before the Hyundai name was born, the Prophecy hides an interior like no other, mostly because it lacks one major element few of us can envision a car without: the steering wheel.
The element has no replacement in the Prophecy, and there’s one big empty space where it usually is in other cars. Control over steering in this car is done by means of two joysticks, located to the left and right, on the center console and on the door trim.
In fact, says Hyundai, no less than 90 percent of the car’s functions can be controlled via the two joysticks, keeping the driver’s hands on them nearly at all times.
