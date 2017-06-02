autoevolution

Here’s The Dodge Challenger Demon’s “Benny” V8 Doing Its Thing

 
2 Jun 2017, 14:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the world of muscle cars, there’s nothing quite like the Challenger SRT Demon. An out-and-out dragstrip warrior boasting a supercharged heart, the performance of this bad boy beggars belief. And rather expectedly, it’s a loud brute too.
In the first of the two videos featured at the end of this story, you can hear the widebody brawler burbling its 6.2-liter powerplant away on startup, then drive out on the M1 Concourse track in Pontiac. Behind the wheel, you’ll find Dodge head hocho Tim Kuniskis.

As a keen driver and an enthusiast of all things Mopar, Kuniskis likes to do things in pedal-to-the-metal fashion. Incidentally, the guy stomped on the loud pedal, unleashing the full might of the 840-horsepower motor. In the torque department, the $84,995 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has plenty of that to brutalize its rear tires: 770 pound-feet.

Beyond the fancy electronics, weight-saving measures, and the 100-octane fuel capability, there’s no denying that the engine defines the hell-bent for leather Demon. But did you know that the supercharged V8 lump started life under a somewhat underwhelming codename?

Whereas the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI and the force-fed Hellcat are named after fighter aircraft, the motor in the Demon is known as “Benny.” 

As per a write-up from Allpar, the man responsible for this codename is SRT powertrain director Chris Cowland. Benny comes from the blue cat from the Hanna-Barbera animated television series Top Cat. There’s more to this perplexing handle than that, though.

You see, “part of the initial plan was to paint the engine block of the Demon blue.” But Dodge didn’t have any blue paint that would meet internal requirements for heat and corrosion, so red had to do.

To wrap things up nicely, the second video of this story features the Benny V8 on an engine test bank undergoing SAE power validation.



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Benny V8 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon acceleration Dodge Challenger sound Dodge
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54