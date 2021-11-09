Here’s the 2022 Ford Maverick Hauling an Indian Scout Motorcycle in the Bed

Introduced for the 2022 model year on the C2 platform that underpins the Escape and Bronco Sport compact utility vehicles, the Maverick pickup clearly isn’t going to cannibalize the Ranger or F-Series line of trucks. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is better at towing and payload, but on the other hand, the Maverick can do things the Escape and Bronco Sport cannot.
Take, for instance, this picture of a brand-new XLT with the FX4 off-road package and 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. That’s an Indian Scout motorcycle in the bed, which tips the scales at 561 pounds (254 kilograms) for the 2021 model year with a full tank of gasoline (3.3 gallons, that is).
Posted on the Maverick Truck Club forum by the owner, the unibody pickup doesn’t feature reinforced tailgate cables because the tailgate is rated at 500 pounds (227 kilograms) when fully open and 400 pounds (181 kilograms) at 45 degrees. The owner has also fitted two full-size dirt bikes in the bed with no issues, which goes to show how versatile the Maverick is.
Something else the Blue Oval does better than Hyundai is fuel economy in the guise of a 2.5-liter hybrid that’s exclusively offered with front-wheel drive. This engine gets 42 miles to the gallon (5.6 liters per 100 kilometers) in the urban jungle, and with a bit of luck, all-wheel drive may be in the pipeline, according to a Reddit AMA with chief engineer Chris Mazur.
Compared to mid- and full-size trucks, the Maverick features a low bed height and low side walls that make it easy to reach in and grab stuff. But more importantly, the starting price of $19,995 makes it a very tantalizing alternative to the boring Escape and tryhard Bronco Sport.
Customers who prefer an automatic over the hybrid’s eCVT will have to spend $1,085 over the standard powertrain for the 2.0-liter turbo. For a few more dollar bills, AWD and better rear suspension are available.
