Here’s How You Can Download Android Auto 9.3 If You Don’t Want to Wait Any Longer

A new Android Auto beta build is now available for download, giving testers the opportunity of trying out the latest improvements before the public rollout begins.
Google releases beta versions of Android Auto as part of its private testing program. Users enrolled in this program are therefore provided with pre-release versions of Android Auto specifically to test their stability and reliability.
Based on the received feedback, Google can then prepare new Android Auto builds aimed at all users and shipped through the Google Play Store.
Android Auto 9.3 is the latest beta build, and it can be downloaded right now either from the Google Play Store if you are enrolled in the testing program or manually.
The latter option comes down to getting the Android Auto 9.3 beta APK and saving it on your Android device. The process works similarly to the installation of a Windows application. The installer must be stored on the device, after which you launch the file and follow the on-screen prompts.
For Android Auto APKs, tapping the file launches the installer automatically without the need for removing the existing versions. All files are updated if a newer version is found in the installer. The process requires special permissions, as by default, Android only allows the installation of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store.
As for what’s new in Android Auto 9.3 beta, one important change has already been spotted.
The new version of the app includes an option that allows users to choose what they want to launch on the Android Auto startup. By default, Android Auto starts Google Maps or whatever navigation solution is enabled when it launches. Beginning with version 9.3, Google apparently wants to give users more control of the process.
As such, Android Auto could also let users choose a music app, such as Spotify, instead of Google Maps for the automatic launch. This is an option that was first planned nearly two years ago, but its development has been suspended for an unknown reason.
The obligatory reminder: Android Auto 9.3 does not enable Coolwalk. The big redesign that was announced by Google in January is powered by a server-side switch. This means that it will be activated on your device when Google considers your hardware configuration is ready. The company uses this model specifically to ensure a higher reliability level. By shipping Coolwalk to users in waves, it can spot bugs in an early phase.
The search giant did not share an ETA as to when it plans to complete the Android Auto Coolwalk rollout, but the process is expected to come to an end at some point in 2023. Enrolling in the beta program is now the only known way to activate Coolwalk faster.
