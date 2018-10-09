Here’s How the 2019 BMW 3 Series G20 is Made

In production in Munich, Germany, the G20 is also manufactured at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico. Later on, the new BMW 3 Series L will start rolling off the line in Shenyang for the Chinese market.
A truly global design, the seventh generation of the compact executive sedan made its world premiere at the 2018 Paris Motor Show earlier in October. At launch, the range of engine options includes the 2.0-liter B48 and two turbo diesels (2.0-liter B47 and 3.0-liter B57). The model produced in the footage at the end of the story is the 330i with the M Sport package, complete with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission.
Riding on the modular platform that also underpins the 5, 6, 7, and 8 Series, the G20 features more aluminum and high-strength steel in its construction than the F30. Double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear ensure best-in-class handling, and the hydraulic damping system also helps with corner carving.
Retaining the 50:50 weight distribution of its predecessor, the BMW 3 Series is up to 55 kilograms (121 pounds) lighter despite gaining 85 millimeters (3.3 inches) in length. Trunk capacity is rated at 480 liters, making the G20 just as practical as the F30.
Regardless of engine and transmission option, the handbrake now comes in the guise of a button instead of a lever. In keeping with the WLTP emissions standard, even the gasoline-fueled models come with engine particulate filters to keep the eco-friendly lawmakers happy.
Even the entry-level trim comes with full-LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, lane departure warning, front automatic braking, and split-folding rear seats. iDrive 6.0 is also standard, featuring an 8.8-inch display from the get-go and 10.25-inch display as an optional extra (includes iDrive 7.0).
Customers who opt for iDrive 7.0 are also treated to 12.3 inches of digital instrument cluster, over-the-air updates for the maps and operating system, and the automaker’s AI-based digital assistant. A simple “Hey BMW” activates the assistant, which works similarly to Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and the Google Assistant.
