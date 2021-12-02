HERE’s Google Maps Alternative Gets New Features on iPhone and CarPlay

4 You’d Better Not Update Waze If You Use the App on CarPlay

HERE is one of the companies offering super-advanced alternatives to the likes of Google Maps, and its mobile solutions are obviously available pretty much everywhere. 6 photos



And while the company continues the work on this front, it’s also developing new functionality for its existing solutions in an attempt to further refine the experience for existing users.



The latest iOS update for HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation is living proof in this regard.



The update to version 4.2.500 comes with a couple of new features that make this navigation app more helpful while on the road.



HERE has added support for finding nearby facilities along the road in addition to the POI integration it already boasted. The application is therefore getting more and more information for the chosen routes, as a previous update also introduced support for EV stations along the road, therefore addressing range anxiety in a more efficient manner.



The company explains that this new update makes it easier to navigate to nearby POIs, no matter if we’re talking about gas stations, hotels, and restaurants. This is because the app can display the distance to them, as well as additional information to help you plan the journey easier.



HERE WeGo already comes with support for



HERE WeGo already comes with support for CarPlay users, so Apple customers can run the app not only on their iPhones but on the larger screen in the cabin too. Of course, the CarPlay support is the one that comes in handy in new cars, and HERE seems to be working non-stop on refining the experience on this front as well by adding new features from the mobile sibling. You can download the new version from the App Store here