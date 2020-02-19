Here’s Every Angle of the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

In autumn 2019, one more recent line of cars in the BMW portfolio, the 2 Series, grew even bigger with the introduction of the Gran Coupe. The first of its kind, the car is meant to be yet another bridgehead for the brand in the premium compact segment.
The 2 Series GC was introduced in October, and is currently getting ready for its market launch. BMW did what it usually does in such cases, and made public an even more extensive gallery (attached above) than before, showing the car on location during its media launch.
A bit bigger than the 1 Series it is based on - the car measures 1,420 mm in height, 4,526 mm in length, and is 1,800 mm wide – the Gran Coupe also comes with some styling changes. There are slightly more angled headlights at the front, and a revised kidney grille that should give the impression this Bimmer is meant for racing.
Given the appearance of the Gran Coupe, the first thoughts might be that the interior is not exactly roomy, especially in the rear. The German carmaker says that’s hardly the case though, as the 2,670 mm wheelbase provides enough room for the passengers.
As all other modern-day BMWs, the Gran Coupe is equipped with the BMW Digital Key, Intelligent Personal Assistant that allows voice control over some of the car’s systems, and Connected Navigation.
When the car hits the road in the hands of its customers in April, it will do so powered by one diesel and two gasoline engines. The entry-level is the three-cylinder gasoline fitted on the 218i (140 hp), then comes the four-cylinder diesel in the 220d (190 hp), and at the top of the range sits the 228i xDrive. The M235i xDrive is paired with the most powerful four-cylinder engine BMW currently has on the market, rated at 306 hp.
In the home market of Germany, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will retail from €31,950 for the BMW 218i.
