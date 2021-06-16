Here’s Even More Insane Jumping With the High-Flying Gymkhana 2020 Subaru STI

Forget the “flying cars” of the future, the real magic is getting a car high up in the air with no wings – and the Gymkhana 2020 Subaru STI has already mastered that. In case you’ve missed it last year or just want to enjoy more thrilling slides, with up-close shots, go ahead and watch the extended cut of GYMKHANA 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover. We know we can’t get enough of it.

13 photos