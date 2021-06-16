Here’s Even More Insane Jumping With the High-Flying Gymkhana 2020 Subaru STI

Forget the “flying cars” of the future, the real magic is getting a car high up in the air with no wings – and the Gymkhana 2020 Subaru STI has already mastered that. In case you’ve missed it last year or just want to enjoy more thrilling slides, with up-close shots, go ahead and watch the extended cut of GYMKHANA 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover. We know we can’t get enough of it.
At the beginning of the year, Subaru released a two-part miniseries telling the stories of Pastrana’s insane WRX STI, from design to shooting the famous video. With Launch Control: Road to Gymkhana now available, Subaru also released the extended cut version of the official video, packed with even more adrenaline-pumping drifting and tire shredding.
Pastrana kicks into action straight away, with the famous scene of the Gymkhana Subaru STI flying over a passing boat, while jumping from bridge to bridge, as if it were light as a feather. Part of creating the purpose-built model was caging and lightening the production Subaru shell to 2,623 lbs (1,190 kg), which is more than 800 lbs (363 kg) lighter than a standard STI, for an incredible power-to-weight ratio.
Filming in Pastrana’s hometown of Annapolis, Maryland was one of those inspired ideas that turn out to be a huge success. It gave the rally star the chance to put into practice his own creative ideas and offered some excellent settings, like the harbor where the breathtaking dock-edge slide and the super fun tandem donuts scenes were shot.
Then, of course, comes the classic close encounter with a jet, before hitting the country roads where some of the most amazing high-speed jumps only confirm that Gymkhana 2020 Subaru is one of the craziest STIs ever built. The 862-horsepower, motorsport-spec Subaru Boxer engine, plus custom billet block and heads powered the custom car, while the long-travel suspension with an extensive adjustability range was essential for those high-speed takeoffs and landings, and the precise drifts.
We can see that all the work put into making the Subaru WRX STI in record time payed off. “It took all the punishment I could throw at it!”, said the rally star, and it shows.
