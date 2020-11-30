Here’s an Overhauled Honda CB400 Super Four with Cafe Racer Genes

328 Feet of Pure Sport and Aggression All Wrapped Up in Superyacht Luxury

What’s your take on this two-wheeled masterpiece? I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Indonesia hosts a fascinating custom two-wheeler scene. Sure enough, you will find Hendra Cahyono’s PapnMam Modified among the nation’s most revered workshops. To give you a better idea as to what they’re all about, we’ll be proceeding with a quick analysis of a majestic creature born under this firm’s roof.A few years ago, the moto artists worked their magic on a 1998 variant in Honda ’s CB400 Super Four lineup. The donor is powered by a liquid-cooled inline-four mill that prides itself with a compression ratio of 11.3:1. This bad boy hosts four valves per cylinder head and a displacement of 399cc.It is perfectly capable of supplying up to 53 hp at 10,000 rpm, along with 30 pound-feet (40 Nm) of fierce twisting force at approximately 7,500 revs. A five-speed gearbox allows the engine’s power to reach the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive.As to PapnMam’s bespoke entity, the customization process kicked off with the fabrication of countless one-off bodywork items. The crew crafted a unique loop-style subframe that incorporates an LED taillight strip. It supports a magnificent tail section and a single-seater leather saddle that keeps things looking classy.Additionally, the team disposed of Super Four’s airbox to make way for the bike’s relocated electrics and a pair of custom side panels. We notice a tiny gauge, a fresh gas tank and one gorgeous front fairing rounding out the bodywork pizzazz.PapnMam also installed clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs to achieve a sportier riding stance. The inline-four powerplant was treated to a set of new pistons, retuned carburetors and a four-into-one exhaust system that allows it to breathe with ease.CB400’s stock wheels were removed in favor of laced alloy counterparts from TK, enveloped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso rubber. Lastly, the gurus treated the suspension to an assortment of modern components.What’s your take on this two-wheeled masterpiece?