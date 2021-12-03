5 Custom 1949 Dodge Power Wagon With Suicide Doors Will Have You Singing Jeepers Creepers

4 This Superb 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King Police Will Arrest Your Full Attention

3 Rare Mazda RX-8 Is Up for Grabs, Might Set a New Record

2 Turbocharge Your Touring Experience With This Ultra-Clean 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

More on this:

Here’s a Rare 1971 Norton Commando 750 SS That May Just Steal Your Heart

Few things in life are better than a vintage rarity that looks as if it forgot to age. 20 photos



Thus, the Street Scrambler is regarded as the rarest variant of Norton’s classic



You will spot a beefy pair of dual-purpose tires from Heidenau, along with fresh Amal carburetors and new fork seals. Otherwise, this ‘71 MY 750 SS retains its factory configuration, featuring an air-cooled 745cc parallel-twin engine that’s mated to a four-speed gearbox.



The four-stroke power source is capable of spawning up to 58 horses at 6,800 spins per minute, and its force gets transferred to the rear 19-inch wheel via a chain final drive. At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake, which is joined by a single-leading-shoe unit on the other end.



In the suspension department, we find a set of telescopic forks up front and dual Girling shock absorbers at the rear. Well, that’s pretty much all you need to know about this English rarity, so let’s conclude by talking about the BaT



At the time of this article, you’d need about seven grand to best the top bidder, who is offering $6,600 to secure the purchase. The bidding deadline is set for Saturday afternoon (December 4), meaning that you’ve only got a couple of days to check this thing out. As you navigate through the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll be greeted by a 1971 Norton Commando 750 SS (Street Scrambler) that looks as young as ever. At the dawn of the seventies, the British manufacturer developed just over 1,000 copies of this rugged predator, mainly targeting the U.S. market.Thus, the Street Scrambler is regarded as the rarest variant of Norton’s classic Commando lineup, so the chance to acquire one such marvel is unlikely to come by on a regular basis. In addition, the specimen shown above also flaunts an array of modern components installed under current ownership, while its electrics have been overhauled in preparation for the sale.You will spot a beefy pair of dual-purpose tires from Heidenau, along with fresh Amal carburetors and new fork seals. Otherwise, this ‘71 MY 750 SS retains its factory configuration, featuring an air-cooled 745cc parallel-twin engine that’s mated to a four-speed gearbox.The four-stroke power source is capable of spawning up to 58 horses at 6,800 spins per minute, and its force gets transferred to the rear 19-inch wheel via a chain final drive. At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake, which is joined by a single-leading-shoe unit on the other end.In the suspension department, we find a set of telescopic forks up front and dual Girling shock absorbers at the rear. Well, that’s pretty much all you need to know about this English rarity, so let’s conclude by talking about the BaT auction itself.At the time of this article, you’d need about seven grand to best the top bidder, who is offering $6,600 to secure the purchase. The bidding deadline is set for Saturday afternoon (December 4), meaning that you’ve only got a couple of days to check this thing out.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.