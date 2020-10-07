Here’s A Custom Honda CB900F Bol d’Or That'll Have You Awestruck

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Looks Softer, More Grown Up in This Rendering

Senhor Motorcycles’ spells made this fatigued CB900F regain its former youth. 8 photos DOHC inline-four colossus, with four Keihin carbs and a compression ratio of 8.8:1. The air-cooled beast prides itself with a humungous displacement of 901cc.



At approximately 9,000 rpm, CB900F’s fiendish powerplant will generate up to 95 hp. On the other hand, ruthless torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) will be accomplished at around 8,000 revs. A five-speed gearbox channels this force to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, the whole ordeal leads to a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).



Without going into any other details, it’s safe to conclude that Honda’s iconic two-wheeler is no toy. However, even a gem like Bol d’Or will begin to show its age after spending as many as four decades on the tarmac. Thankfully, the moto industry was blessed with countless customization workshops that’ll be more than happy to work their magic on a weary creature.



Nacho Fernández's



Next, the crew replaced Bol d’Or’s stock hoops with a pair of 17-inch six-spoke wheels from a Honda VTR SP-1. These bad boys wear GSX-R1100's brakes up front, while VTR’s rotor takes good care of stopping power at the rear. Additionally, the rims are hugged by high-performance Roadtec Z8 rubber from Metzeler’s catalog.



After experiencing a comprehensive restoration, CB900F’s inline-four monstrosity was treated to a majestic four-into-four exhaust system, retuned carburetors and a set of pod filters. The Senhor team even went as far as crafting an array of unique components inhouse, such as one handsome front fairing and a new subframe that supports a hand-shaped tail section, to name a few.



Lastly, you will find several aftermarket items that round out the fresh aesthetic, including a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge, LSL clip-ons and a Lucas taillight kit.



