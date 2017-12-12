autoevolution
 

Here’s a Chevrolet Suburban Converted To Duramax Diesel Power

12 Dec 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If you’re in the market for a full-size sport utility vehicle of the body-on-frame flavor, there are plenty to choose. What’s not so plentiful is the option of a turbo diesel engine for these family-hauling behemoths, but a Florida-based shop addressed this issue with an OEM-quality conversion.
11 photos
Chevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet SuburbanChevrolet Suburban
Duraburb Inc. of Apopka, Florida has been converting General Motors full-size SUVs to diesel powertrain for more than a decade now, and their latest creation is this Suburban 3500HD bettered by an oil-chugging V8.

A heavy-duty SUV by all means, Duraburb’s Suburban is equipped with the LML version of the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine. What that means is, the Allison transmission sends 550 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque to all wheels. If that’s not enough to make your jaw drop, the company founded by a former automation engineer at Disney World also integrated a glowplug setup with the factory push-button and remote start.

In other words, what Duraburb did to the Suburban 3500HD is more than your run-of-the-mill engine swap. Other the sound a diesel produces, there are a handful of visual cues to tell this big boy apart from the stock model.

First of all, the Duramax badges give away what’s powering this particular Suburban. Then there’s the heavy-duty lug pattern on the wheels and the different tailpipe design. It’s as stealthy as this sort of conversion gets, and that’s perfectly fine for the people who’re interested in this sort of vehicle.

Have a guess what’s the average fuel economy of this thing. According to the owner, 21 miles per gallon is how the Suburban 3500HD rolls. Duraburb sells 50 conversions per year, and some of the company’s clients include the Department of Defense, Secret Service, and Border Patrol.

As for the price of the conversion featured in the following video, $135,000 is a lot of money. If, however, you already own a Suburban and plan to convert it to Duramax goodness, prepare to pony up $45,000.

Duraburb Chevrolet Suburban Duramax Chevrolet conversion SUV OEM
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  