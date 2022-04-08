Here’s a Blacked-Out 2009 Ducati Monster 696 Dipped in Spicy Aftermarket Salsa

With this bike as your daily ride, all you’ll need are color-matched wearables before you can look like some sort of Darth Vader on two wheels.
In the following paragraphs, we’ll be having a look at a well-kept Ducati Monster 696 that belongs to the 2009 model-year. The motorcycle’s digital odometer displays less than 16k miles (25,000 km), and you will find several pieces of aftermarket hardware installed by its previous owner.
At the front, Bologna’s predator received a Rizoma handlebar equipped with bar-end mirrors, while its rear end sports LED turn signals and a Motodynamic fender eliminator kit. After it had changed hands in 2021, the Monster was also fitted with new timing belts, high-end brake pads and a modern set of Metzeler Sportec M5 tires.
Further maintenance comes in the form of refurbished forks, optimized valve clearances and flushed motor oil. The Duc is brought to life by an air-cooled 696cc Desmodue L-twin, which packs two valves per cylinder and a Siemens fuel injection system. Boasting a compression ratio of 10.7:1, the SOHC powerplant can deliver up to 74 stallions when the crankshaft turns at 9,000 rpm.
On the other hand, a peak torque output of 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) will be summoned in the proximity of 7,750 revs. The engine’s oomph travels to the rear Marchesini hoop via a six-speed gearbox that’s paired with a drive chain, resulting in a top speed of 129 mph (207 kph).
Moreover, Ducati’s gladiator is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in no more than 4.1 seconds. If you were to drain every last drop of gas from its four-gallon (15-liter) fuel chamber, the 696 would tip the scales at a very modest 355 pounds (161 kg).
This ominous head-turner is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, so you may want to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit within the next four days. The bidding deadline is set for April 11, and you’d only have to spend about two grand if you plan on topping the current bid, which is registered at $1,600 for the time being.
