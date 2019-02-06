Here's Your First Look at Skoda Kamiq’s Interior

The first photo showing the interior of the brand new Skoda city SUV, the Kamiq, was released by the Czech carmaker on Wednesday, previewing the second model in the lineup after the Scala to use this revised layout.

27 photos



The Kamiq will use Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit with a redesigned instrument panel and side air vents that extend into the doors.



The materials used in the build of the interior include soft foam with a crystalline structure on the front door panels and Suedia material with contrast to the stitching on the seats.



Skoda will offer for the model ambient lighting in copper, red or white and optional heating for the windscreen, rear seats and steering wheel.



The Skoda Kamiq is built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and will offer a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and 400 liters of boot volume (1,395 liters with the rear seat backrests folded down).



The



Following some of the trends set by the premiere of the SUV too will get Skoda lettering stretching on the tailgate instead of the logo usually found at the rear.



The Kamiq is the second car in the Skoda stables to wear this name. The carmaker’s other one is built for



