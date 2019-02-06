autoevolution

Here's Your First Look at Skoda Kamiq’s Interior

6 Feb 2019, 8:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The first photo showing the interior of the brand new Skoda city SUV, the Kamiq, was released by the Czech carmaker on Wednesday, previewing the second model in the lineup after the Scala to use this revised layout.
27 photos
European 2019 Skoda KamiqEuropean 2019 Skoda KamiqEuropean 2019 Skoda KamiqEuropean 2019 Skoda Kamiq2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)2018 Skoda Kamiq (Chinese model)Skoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and Electricity
The design draws inspiration from the Vision RS concept, with a freestanding 10.25 inches touchscreen positioned high in the driver’s field of vision, on a dashboard built in such a way as to reflect the lines of the bonnet.

The Kamiq will use Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit with a redesigned instrument panel and side air vents that extend into the doors.

The materials used in the build of the interior include soft foam with a crystalline structure on the front door panels and Suedia material with contrast to the stitching on the seats.

Skoda will offer for the model ambient lighting in copper, red or white and optional heating for the windscreen, rear seats and steering wheel.

The Skoda Kamiq is built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and will offer a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and 400 liters of boot volume (1,395 liters with the rear seat backrests folded down).

The exterior of the car has already been shown in the form of early sketches last week. The Kamiq will mark several premieres for Skoda in terms of exterior design, the most striking of which being the split headlights, with the daytime running lights located above. 

Following some of the trends set by the premiere of the Scala, the new SUV too will get Skoda lettering stretching on the tailgate instead of the logo usually found at the rear.

The Kamiq is the second car in the Skoda stables to wear this name. The carmaker’s other one is built for China only. There is no connection between the two other than the name.

The European Kamiq will be shown in March at the Geneva Motor Show.
Skoda Kamiq 2019 Geneva Motor Show Skoda SUV city SUV interior exterior
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
SKODA models:
SKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVSKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactAll SKODA models  
 
 