Here's Why You Should Be Really Excited for Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom Update

Last month, developer Arrowhead Game Studios dropped some chunky DLC filled with Predator (1987) vibes via the Viper Commandos Premium Warbond. It had a lot of fun weapons, like the K-2 throwing knife, AR-23A Liberator Carbine, or the SG-22 Bushwhacker. The ship, Hellpod, and exosuit patterns weren't bad either, not to mention the capes. This time around, Super Earth's soldiers aren't the only ones getting upgrades. Automatons and bugs have an ace up their sleeves, and there's also a new difficulty level for the bravest patriots out there.