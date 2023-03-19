Here's Who Doesn't Have To Wait Until 2025 To Get a $27,000 VW-Made EV

The ID. 2all concept looks like it’s going to become Volkswagen’s all-electric Polo that might satisfy the guilt-free mobility needs of people living in places like Europe and maybe parts of the U.S. that are too crowded. The €25,000 ($26,700) price tag surely sounds enticing! However, there’s a small problem – the German automaker already has a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) on sale that costs less than the promising ID. 2all and is arguably better than the reimagined Polo.

33 photos Photo: VW / autoevolution edit